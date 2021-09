OSWEGO COUNTY - The Family Resource Center of Oswego County (FRC) will host Walk4Life, a walk to support their mission of promoting a culture of life in the community. This year, the walk will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25. The walk will begin and at the FRC office, 157 Liberty St., Oswego. To make the walk more accessible the route has changed, instead of only being a one mile walk it will now be one and a half miles.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO