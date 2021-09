Saturday evening the Monmouth-Roseville Titans will be in action at home hosting the Hall Red Devils. Both teams are coming off opening season losses and hoping to bounce back this week. Mon-Rose struggled against the Kewanee Boilermakers last Friday but there were positives to take away including the play of Running Back Derek Chandler who rushed for 119 yards on 15 carries. On the defense, Aden and Ethan Davis each had six tackles each and were getting after it even as the game got away. Coach Jeremy Adolphson talked with LocalSportsNow.com about the tough loss to Kewanee and what they hope to accomplish against Hall on Saturday.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO