CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This wireless power bank ditches bulk for a slim build and attaches to your smartphone via micro-suction cups!

By Shawn McNulty-Kowal
yankodesign.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdsorb is a wireless power bank that attaches to the back of your smartphone with micro-suction cups and replaces the bulky design of current power banks with a slimmer build. Charging our smartphones while we’re out is always an uphill battle. You either have to ask the waiter or bartender if they have a charging cable or available outlet for yours. Your only other option is a bulky power bank that weighs and measures three times the weight and size of your phone, which is no fun carrying around. Alas, we need that juice. Slimming down its bulk and outfitting it with silicone suction cups to attach to your smartphone, industrial designer Wenjie Zheng gave the classic power bank a much-needed makeover, calling it Adsorb.

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Best Tech Accessories for Remote Learning

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As back-to-school season kicks off in the next few weeks, there’s a chance that your school is offering...
ELECTRONICS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The right power bank for smartphones, notebooks and Co.

Batteries in cell phones, no matter how big, never last long enough. The solution: power banks. The mobile charging stations, mostly no more than a fat battery themselves, have even made it to a musical declaration of love by the band Deichkind, who love “this thing more than their girlfriend” in the song Powerbank.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Get a super-slim, magnetic wireless power bank for cheap

Charging your phone shouldn’t be inconvenient, even if everything else happening around you is. If you’re halfway through a double shift, stuck on a long drive, or lost in the woods, you should still be able to charge your phone as easily as you could at home. The Xvida Magnetic...
ELECTRONICS
Denver Post

Put your smartphone to work for your return to the office

As some people head back to the office or classroom after more than 18 months of COVID-19 disruption, maintaining social distance remains a concern, especially with the highly contagious delta variant spreading nationwide. Here are a few simple suggestions for using your smartphone to help stay informed and safe if you are returning to the office or school.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Ditches#Suction
gadgetsin.com

Flash Pro Portable Power Bank with Wireless Charger

Flash Pro portable power bank is designed to charge up to 5 devices, and a built-in wireless charger perfectly works with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and is compatible with other Qi devices. The Flash Pro measures 158.50 x 87.00 x 28.50mm. With the compact and slim form factor, the power bank is...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Belkin Boost↑Charge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Compatible with MagSafe

Belkin Boost↑Charge magnetic wireless power bank firmly attaches to the back of your MagSafe-enabled iPhone for easy on-the-go charging. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The magnetic power bank measures 4 x 1 x 6.65 inches and weighs 10.6 ounces. With the compact and slim form factor, the...
ELECTRONICS
Interesting Engineering

Researchers Build Room That Wirelessly Charges Electronics

Imagine walking into a room and your phone and tablet automatically charge themselves. Who wouldn't want that?. Researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of Tokyo developed a system to safely send electricity through the air, delivering 50 watts of power using only magnetic fields. The project has the potential to help turn entire buildings into wireless charging stations.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Uber
everythingrf.com

Qorvo Introduces Multi Protocol SoC Controller for Low Power Wireless Applications

Qorvo has introduced a Multi-Protocol SoC Controller that supports Zigbee, , and Bluetooth Low Energy standards. The QPG6100 is designed for connected lighting applications, switches, and other smart home end nodes. The controller is based on Qorvo’s ConcurrentConnect technology that enables Zigbee, Thread, and Bluetooth Low Energy to operate simultaneously in a single chip design.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Mechanics

The Best Wireless Chargers for Your Phone and Wearables

Wireless phone chargers continue to advance in technology just the same as our smartphones. Their popularity with consumers might not be at the level of plug-in chargers, but over the years, many people have become more interested in the convenience of being able to place their device down to begin charging immediately. Still, delving into the world of wireless chargers isn’t as simple as plug and play. Read on to learn more about wireless chargers and to find the best one for your tech.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Noatronic’s Wireless Guitar System lets you control MIDI pedals via your guitar's tone pot

Danish firm Noatronic has announced a new wireless guitar system that will allow players to remotely engage and control digital pedals with MIDI connectivity via a tone pot. Noatronic has previously pioneered the technology in a wired system, which won it a Best In Show Award at NAMM in 2019, and has now partnered with RTX to create a 2.4GHz band wireless version.
ELECTRONICS
ExecutiveBiz

BridgeComm, Space Micro Team Up on Space Optical Wireless Communications Initiatives

BridgeComm, an optical wireless communications company, has partnered with satellite subsystem manufacturer Space Micro to design, develop and test space OWC and related equipment in support of government and industry clients. Space Micro’s sealing components, space-related environmental testing and other capabilities will be used by BridgeComm to support work on...
INDUSTRY
Cult of Mac

Get a wireless charger that complements your Apple Watch

Apple Watches are great because they’re convenient. It would be weird to ruin that convenience with a bulky charger that hasn’t been fully untangled since you bought it. The Omnia A1 Apple Watch Magnetic Wireless Charger is a super-simple wireless Apple Watch charger that is a perfect match for your watch, both in size and accessibility.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Apple’s all new iPad Mini is the cutest, most versatile, most powerful mini-tablet ever

The smallest iPad just got its biggest upgrade. I’ll be honest, I didn’t think the iPad Mini was really that much of a big deal… that was until Tim Cook mentioned how its compact size made it perfect for doctors and scientists to carry around in their lab coats, for pilots to strap to their thighs while flying, and just for anyone who wanted an iPad experience in a more pocketable form factor. The new iPad Mini feels like a watershed moment for the mini-tablet market, as Apple literally pushed everything it had into it. It now comes with a modern flat-edge design, an ultrawide camera on the front, TouchID in the power button, support for Apple Pencil, USB-C, and 5G, making it an absolute behemoth even for its size.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Clean and minimal desk setups to take your home office up a notch + maximize productivity!

The most important element of our home office is our desk, especially since work from home became the new normal, and we basically bid adieu to corporate offices. Finding the right desk is just half the battle. You may find the best desk ever, but if you don’t know how to set it up, in accordance with your needs, then you may just be losing the second half of the battle. Maintaining a clean and organized desk is extremely essential because I truly believe a clean desk equals a clean mind. A great day of work partially depends on the state of our desk. If you want to set up your desk in the most efficient manner possible so as to boost productivity and motivation, then you’re at the right place. Here are a few impressive desk setups for you to gain inspiration from, and finally declutter and set up your desk the way you really want to. Best of luck!
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy