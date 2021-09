On Sept. 11, 2001, F-16 fighter pilots at Langley Air Force Base were on the front line. Langley was one of two alert sites, each with one pair of ready fighters, to respond to emergencies in the northeastern United States sector of the North American Aerospace Defense Command that day. And this is what happened: The first word that any of the planes the terrorists used in the attacks had been ...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO