Cook County, IL

Cross country: Carmel freshman Bing runs away from pack at St. Viator

By John Bumbales Daily Herald Correspondent
 5 days ago

It was a great start to the 2021 cross country season for the Carmel Catholic girls team Saturday morning at the 17th Annual Robert Artman Invitational hosted by St. Viator. The warm running conditions did not bother Carmel freshman Izzy Bing at all as she ran away from the rest of the field on the 3-mile course to easily take home first place with a winning time of 20:39.2.

Football: Scouting Week 4 in the Northwest suburbs

Editor's note: Rolling Meadows' game against Niles West scheduled for Friday night was canceled due to COVID concerns at Niles West. The Mustangs will return to action next week against Wheeling. Glenbrook South (3-0) at Barrington (2-1)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Last Week: Glenbrook South beat Conant 41-21; Barrington beat New...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
Scouting Week 4 Fox football games

Marmion (3-0) at Chicago St. Ignatius (3-0)When: Friday, 7:30 p.m. Outlook: This is the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference White Division opener for both teams. Cadets coach Dan Thorpe talked about the brutal schedule his team is in the midst of and he wasn't kidding. St. Ignatius has outscored opponents 140-8, but with the caveat of those three folks being a combined 3-9 through three. "We must defend the triple option power game like Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge," Thorpe noted. "They want to shorten the game and grind out the yards on the ground. We have to be disciplined on defense and get the lead on offense so they can't grind it out." Conversely, Thorpe liked how his crew ran the ball against Montini last week, powered by offensive line stalwarts in Bo Olsen, Matt Harris, Jerred Durian, Jakob Saunders and Zach Weierheuser. Defensive end Ivan Erickson also has been a mover and shaker. "He's been in the backfield making plays in all three games," Thorpe said.
CHICAGO, IL
HERALD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: NICK FALK OF NEW TRIER

In his first high school race since running to an all-state eighth-place finish in the 3,200-meter at the 2021 boys track and field finals on June 19, New Trier senior Nick Falk finished in second place at the Class 3A level of the First to the Finish Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Girls volleyball: Burlington Central tops Cary-Grove

Burlington Central second-year coach Sam Mainzer, a 2011 graduate of Cary-Grove High School, led her Rockets past her high school alma mater 25-21, 25-18 in Fox Valley Conference action in Cary Thursday night. Mainzer played for current Cary-Grove coach Patty Langanis on the 2009 state championship team and 2010 state...
BURLINGTON, IL
Alabama A&M edges Bethune-Cookman in SWAC opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Aqeel Glass threw for 235 yards with two touchdowns, Trenell Troutman intercepted a fourth-down pass with 1:14 remaining - his second pick of the game - and Alabama A&M fended off Southwestern Athletic Conference newcomer Bethune-Cookman 30-27 Thursday night. The game-saving pick was Troutman's second in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Johnson with career-high 4 TDs, Ragin' Cajuns top Ohio 49-14

LAFAYETTE, La. -- Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, the first of his collegiate career, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14 Thursday night. Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. Previously...
OHIO STATE
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

