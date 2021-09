The weather for Saturday’s memorial ceremony in Douglas County for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks was as perfect as it was on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. As the morning sun was rising behind the Douglas County Courthouse, an enormous American flag was center stage after being unfurled at about 6:30 a.m. Held up by one of the county’s ladder trucks, the flag evoked American pride and unity for many in the crowd of the dozens of people who attended the roughly two-hour ceremony.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO