Saints roster moves: Aldrick Rosas called up for Week 1 vs. Packers

By John Sigler
 5 days ago
The New Orleans Saints’ regular season kickoff with the Green Bay Packers is less than 24 hours away, so the team announced a series of final roster moves before their Week 1 tilt. The most notable move is the elevation of kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad — previously, the Saints had not rostered a kicker, instead using an NFL loophole to stash Rosas on the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate two players each week, but no more than twice individually before signing them to the active roster.

Let’s get up to speed:

Saints elevate K Aldrick Rosas from practice squad for Week 1

New Orleans Saints kicker Aldrick Rosas (6) talks with long snapper Zach Wood (49) during a NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

We knew this was coming when Rosas was first released a few weeks ago. The NFL relaxed practice squad restrictions to allow players with unlimited pro experience to become eligible, and the Saints happily took advantage of that to keep Rosas around while Wil Lutz is on the mend. Rosas can be elevated again in Week 2 before hitting his season limit, at which point the Saints must sign him to the active roster if they want to play him again. Lutz is still recovering from core muscle surgery and will not be eligible to return from injured reserve until after Week 3, so look for Rosas to be brought back to the active roster after Week 2.

S Jeff Heath signed to practice squad, elevated for Week 1

New Orleans Saints safety Jeff Heath (38) during NFL football training camp practice at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La,. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Heath was released on Friday and returned to the practice squad on Saturday, with the Saints choosing him as their second game-day elevation this week. He’s a core special teams player along with All-Pro gunner J.T. Gray. Just don’t expect him to play many snaps on defense behind Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Like Rosas, Heath is eligible to be elevated for one more game this season before the Saints must sign him to the active roster.

DT Montravius Adams released from 53-man roster

5/31/18; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) is shown during organized team activities. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

This was mildly surprising, even if the Saints probably weren’t going to dress Adams for this game against his old team (Malcolm Roach, Shy Tuttle, and Christian Ringo each have greater experience in the Saints defense). But it might suggest that the Saints want to sign a player from their practice squad to the 53-man roster in Adams’ place so they can suit up against Green Bay. It’s also possible the Saints plan to re-sign Adams on Monday and simply did this to avoid a salary cap charge for termination pay.

CB Ken Crawley designated to injured reserve

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley (25) during the team stretch at NFL football training camp in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

This roster move was technically filed on Friday but it makes sense to condense everything into one glance. Crawley was a non-participant in practice this week while managing a hamstring injury, and acquiring Roby in a trade buys time for him to rest up. Look for either rookie Paulson Adebo or recently-signed veteran Desmond Trufant to start opposite Marshon Lattimore on Sunday. He’ll be eligible to return after Week 4’s home game with the New York Giants.

WR Tre'Quan Smith designated to injured reserve

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (10) catches a pass during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Like Crawley, Smith has missed time with a hamstring injury. And like Crawley, he’ll be unavailable the next three weeks while resting up on injured reserve. But Smith’s issues appear to be more severe — he’s only practiced three times, twice on a limited basis, since Aug. 4. It’s a really disappointing situation for a player who stood to benefit from a change at quarterback, with Jameis Winston’s aggressive tendencies expected to highlight Smith’s ability to make a play deep downfield. Hopefully he can return in good health.

DT Albert Huggins signed to the 53-man roster

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 14: Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Brian Poole #33 and Albert Huggins #95 after recovering a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There’s our answer to the Adams question. Huggins spent the summer with the Saints and played well enough to land on their practice squad after roster cuts, and now he likely gets to dress out for Week 1.

CB Jordan Miller signed to the 53-man roster

Oct 20, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nick Scott (33) tries to avoid a tackle by Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller (28) after a reception on a fake punt during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Miller was one of four cornerbacks on the practice squad (along with KeiVarae Russell, Ka’dar Hollman, and Dylan Mabin), and he must have outplayed them well enough in practice to get called up before Week 1. He’ll be an emergency option behind Lattimore, Adebo, and Trufant. After signing Huggins and Miller to the active roster, the Saints have filled 51 of 53 available spots. Teams may dress as many as 48 players on game days, so at least three of them will be inactive. Roby joins the team on Monday so they’ll still have one more open roster spot.

OL Caleb Benenoch released from Saints practice squad

Nov 11, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Caleb Benenoch (77) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Benenoch was one of the few unlimited-experience veterans the Saints could sign to their practice squad, so they had to release someone to open a spot for Heath. And that ended up being Benenoch, a career right tackle who was trying out at guard in New Orleans. They’re still deep along the offensive line.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Away from home, Saints are Week 1 underdogs vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints’ regular season kickoff is going to look weird. They’re “hosting” the Green Bay Packers all the way out in Jacksonville, at the Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida on New Orleans. While previous listings from oddsmakers gave the Saints a homefield advantage against Green Bay at the Caesars Superdome, the game’s relocation puts the Saints in a tough spot.
NFL
wxxv25.com

Saints playing week one game vs Packers in Jacksonville

Today, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the Saints are likely to play their week four home game against the New York Giants in the Big Easy as the city continues to recover from Hurricane Ida. But that doesn’t change the fact that the black and gold are still displaced...
NFL
chatsports.com

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints: Week 1 Preview

On the cusp of a brand new season, Packer fans are clamoring for their first glimpse of what this year’s squad may bring (for one, another Lombardi trophy). The march to the Superbowl for the Packers begins with a week one matchup against another perennial NFC contender in the New Orleans saints.
NFL
packerstalk.com

Tale of the tape: Packers vs. Saints

The long-awaited NFL regular season has arrived as the Green Bay Packers prepare to fly to Jacksonville, Florida for their week 1 neutral-site matchup versus the New Orleans Saints. We kick off the opening week by looking at the tale of the tape between these NFC playoff hopefuls. Quarterback –...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

How will Packers QB Aaron Rodgers fare in Week 1 vs. Saints?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will get their season started in Week 1 on the road against the New Orleans Saints. However, because of damage done in New Orleans by Hurricane Ida, the Saints cannot host games at Caesars Superdome. As a result, the matchup between the Packers...
NFL
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

