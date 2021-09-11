CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

How sports helped a country heal after the events of 9/11

By The Baylor Lariat
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was a time where we really needed healing as a country, and sports helped in that way,” sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald Brice Cherry said. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001. Many people remember where they were and what they were doing when the World Trade Center fell. The infamous event brought an immense sense of patriotism and unity, as sports played a big role in the healing process and brought a lot of people together in a time where the entire nation needed it.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Sports helping Triton community heal

BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) - the Triton Community is continuing to heal after the death of football player Cameron Fairchild. On Saturday, his team and supporters honored Fairchild throughout the day. The Triton School Corporation Superintendent says sports is a way to bring everyone together during a difficult time. “I think...
BOURBON, IN
kjzz.org

Tempe Healing Field Event To Honor Victims Of The 9/11 Attacks

The Tempe Healing Field is back, where more than 100 volunteers will plant flags at Tempe Beach Park. They will be remembering the lives lost after the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. Nick Bastian chairs the event. "It’s called a healing field and it really seems like this year people...
TEMPE, AZ
Fox News

Tom Rinaldi on how sports united country following 9/11

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
SPORTS
Fox News

'The Five' highlight healing power of sports after 9/11

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#The World Trade Center
ktxs.com

9/11 20th Anniversary: How H.S. football helped communities heal

For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we looked back with coaches about playing high school football games just three days after the attacks. Many could not remember if they actually played that week. Nearly none of them could recall who they played, or even if they won or lost. But...
ABILENE, TX
chatsports.com

Cross Country Back in Action Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte 49ers Cross Country teams are back in action this Friday, Sept. 17, when they travel to Boone, N.C, for the FireTower Project. The women's 5K is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by the men's 8K at 4:45 p.m. SMALL SQUADS. Only six 49ers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

The 24 best football books for children

Start your kid off on a lifetime reading habit with these excellent books about the beautiful game. All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission. With so much technology out there like games consoles...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Usain Bolt has message for Sha’Carri Richardson about trash talk

Usain Bolt has a message for Sha’Carri Richardson regarding her trash talk. The retired Jamaican sprinting legend was interviewed by the New York Post to promote his new music album. In the interview, Bolt talked about Richardson, who is a top American sprinter in the 100 m. Bolt says Richardson...
CELEBRITIES
Shorthorn

How 9/11 impacted the sports world, the changes left in its wake

For nearly a week after the 9/11 attacks, the MLB, NFL and NCAA stood still and canceled games to allow for a reset. To some, one of the turning points after the attacks was when former President George W. Bush threw the ceremonial first pitch in game three of the 2001 World Series.
NFL
chatsports.com

LINKS: BIG EAST Announces Dates for Media Day, Freshman Fundamentals

Mark your calendars, the countdown to a fan-favorite event is on—well, tentatively. BIG EAST Media Day will be (if safe) an in-person press event at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 19th. ’ …. BIG EAST Media Day is set for October 19 at @TheGarden! Looking forward to tipping off...
SPORTS
Natchitoches Times

After 9/11, some found healing by helping

Central Louisiana resident Brandon Ellis stood in disbelief as the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded before his eyes. Living in Brooklyn at the time, that day he found himself driving a delivery truck about a mile from the World Trade Center. As the traffic came to a halt and drivers rushed onto the street, Ellis looked toward the horizon. “I could see the plane coming. It just kept getting closer, and there was nothing you could do,” he said. “Every second, people were getting more distraught, more panicked. It turned into chaos very quickly.” Ellis headed into the smoke in search of his wife, Verlin.
CENTRAL, LA
texasmetronews.com

After 9/11, Some found Healing by Helping

Vicky Mann started her day, Tuesday morning, September 11, 2001, like any other. A nursing student at the time, her mind was focused on her clinical rotation assignment, unaware of what was happening in the world around her. “It was a beautiful September day in New York,” recalled Vicky. She...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy