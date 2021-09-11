How sports helped a country heal after the events of 9/11
“It was a time where we really needed healing as a country, and sports helped in that way,” sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald Brice Cherry said. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001. Many people remember where they were and what they were doing when the World Trade Center fell. The infamous event brought an immense sense of patriotism and unity, as sports played a big role in the healing process and brought a lot of people together in a time where the entire nation needed it.www.chatsports.com
