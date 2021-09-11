How sports helped a country heal after the events of 9/11

Central Louisiana resident Brandon Ellis stood in disbelief as the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded before his eyes. Living in Brooklyn at the time, that day he found himself driving a delivery truck about a mile from the World Trade Center. As the traffic came to a halt and drivers rushed onto the street, Ellis looked toward the horizon. “I could see the plane coming. It just kept getting closer, and there was nothing you could do,” he said. “Every second, people were getting more distraught, more panicked. It turned into chaos very quickly.” Ellis headed into the smoke in search of his wife, Verlin.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO