Nothing can ever take away the pain of the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Certainly the game of baseball was far down the priority list for most Americans. However, part of the healing process is focusing on distractions from your pain. For the people of New York City, and maybe the country, baseball was a needed distraction. Most of the 2996 who perished in the attacks were New Yorkers. Unbeknownst to the players themselves, the Big Apple needed their baseball teams in many ways.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO