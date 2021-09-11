CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Hospitals in Iowa’s 2nd-largest city limiting procedures

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Hospitals in Iowa’s second-largest city are limiting elective procedures because of increased numbers of patients driven partly by a surge in COVID-19 admissions. The Cedar Falls Gazette reports that both UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center confirmed Friday their facilities are preserving capacity because of high patient counts in recent weeks. Cedar Rapids hospitals had not delayed or postponed elective surgeries and procedures since last fall. St. Luke’s is limiting surgeries that require a hospital stay to 10 per day. Mercy officials confirmed that it also is temporarily reducing the number of elective procedures that require hospital stays after surgery.

Western Iowa Today

Ban on Mask Mandates Still In Effect For Iowa Private Schools

(Des Moines, IA) — Private schools in Iowa still have to follow the state law banning mask mandates. That’s according to letters sent out by Catholic dioceses and a school this week. This comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s ban on mask requirements in schools. Letters each from Dioceses of Des Moines and Sioux City state that the judge’s ruling only applied to public schools. A similar letter was sent out by Saint Cecilia School in Dubuque. The letters from the Des Moines diocese and Saint Cecilia state they will continue to encourage mask wearing, frequent handwashing and other prevention strategies.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa posts 64 more COVID-19 deaths as cases continue to rise

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases in Iowa in the past seven days surged 51% compared to the previous week, and new COVID-19 hospital admissions also increased along with the number of patients requiring intensive care. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Wednesday there were 11,588 new positive cases in the past seven days. Another 64 deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to 6,401. Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases is at 1,487 new cases per day, a level not seen since the middle of last January. The 14-day rolling total of people in intensive care reached 2,107, the most since last Christmas. About 87% of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Backs COVID Vaccine Requirement For Federal Workers

(West Des Moines, IA) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is supporting the president’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors. Iowa’s lone Democrat in Congress says “it’s absolutely what we should do. You know, government should never shut down and government needs to be here to serve the people…same with the military.” Axne says she will defer to OSHA and CDC when it comes to requiring workers at companies with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly. A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee says President Biden’s executive orders — like the ones on vaccinations — are “unconstitutional” and taking away “the rights of Hawkeye Staters.” Iowa ranks 23rd in nation with 52-point-eight percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

More Iowa School Districts Bringing Back Face Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines isn’t the only school district in Iowa to reinstate a face mask requirement today (Wednesday) for students and staff. The Iowa City Community School District is requiring face coverings in all school buildings following a unanimous vote by the school board Tuesday night. There are also new mask mandates in the Council Bluffs and Cedar Rapids schools. Sioux City school officials meet this (Wednesday) afternoon to consider a mask requirement to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moves come after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on a new state law that bans school districts from implementing mask mandates. Governor Kim Reynolds says the state is appealing the judge’s order.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State Awards $97.5 Million in Broadband Grants to 39 Applicants

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa is awarding more than 97-million dollars in broadband infrastructure grants. Governor Kim Reynolds’ office says 39 of 178 applicants received funding through this round of the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Nearly 300-million dollars in grants was requested. Governor Reynolds said, it is clear by the shear volume and scope of applications that the need is there. The governor says these awards will go a long way toward meeting that need, and “we won’t stop here.” The governor says the state will expedite a new grant opportunity using American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to build on the state program.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

US State Department: Iowa Expected To Receive 400 Afghan Evacuees

(Washington, DC) — The U-S State Department is reporting that Iowa is expected to receive 400 Afghanistan evacuees from the first group arriving in the country. Thirty-seven thousand evacuees are going to be resettled around the country. They fled from their homes in Afghanistan when the U-S decided to withdraw its troops last month while ending the long war. The Biden administration has reportedly asked Congress for funding to pay for the resettlement of 65 thousand Afghans by the end of September and 95 thousand by this month next year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

DNR Report Shows Derecho Damaged or Destroyed 7 Million Trees in Iowa

(Marion, IA) — A new report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource says last year’s powerful derecho storm damaged or destroyed an estimated seven-million trees across the state. Disaster recovery coordinator Nick McGrath says diversity is key when Iowans replant trees and they should maybe focus on species that are left after the storm. The report also says derecho damage to the urban tree canopy alone amounts to 20-million dollars a year in lost benefits. McGrath says it could to take 30 to 60 years to replace what was lost. The August 10th, 2020 storm impacted 27 counties along the Highway 30 corridor, primarily in central and east-central Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Orders Flags Half-Staff Friday For Marine Killed in Afghanistan

(Des Moines, IA) — Flags will be flying at half-staff across Iowa Friday in honor of a Marine from Red Oak who was killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Twenty-three-year-old Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page and 12 other US service members were killed in the August 26th ISIS attack near the Kabul airport. Governor Kim Reynolds said in her order, “I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.” Page grew up in Red Oak and went to high school in Omaha. The Purple Heart recipient will be buried tomorrow with full military honors in Omaha.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judge Declines To Halt Enforcement Of Iowa Law On Mask Requirements

(Des Moines, IA) — A judge in Polk County District Court has declined to halt the enforcement of an Iowa law on mask requirements in public schools. Frances Parr of Council Bluffs had sued the state of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, and several state officials. The suit was filed last month in Des Moines. Parr was seeking an order that would halt the enforcement of the law. She argued that it violates her constitutional rights. The judge determined there was no evidence any school board would immediately impose a mask mandate if the prohibition hadn’t been signed into law.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Judge temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19. Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state. Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Supreme Court Sets December 1st As Deadline For New Political Boundaries

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has set December 1st as the deadline for Iowa lawmakers to approve new boundaries for Iowa congressional and legislative districts. The Legislative Services Agency will release new maps Thursday, part of the once every 10 years process of redrawing congressional and legislative district lines based on new U-S Census data. That data showing shifts in Iowa’s population didn’t get delivered until August — four months late — making it impossible to meet the September 15th constitutional deadline for having a redistricting plan approved.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State University gets $42M gift for new facility

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two Iowa State University alumni have provided a $42 million gift commitment to build a new facility for industrial engineering students. The university said in a news release that C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen’s gift to the university’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering is part of their long-standing relationship with Iowa State. The Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended on Wednesday the approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming on Thursday.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Dr. Atkinson selected as an Iowa Hospital Hero

(Atlantic) Cass Health announced today that Seann Atkinson, DO, has been selected as an Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) 2021 Hospital Hero. He will be recognized in October during the IHA annual meeting, which will be held virtually. The Iowa Hospital Heroes award is presented to those who have performed a...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 764 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 15. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 352 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 70 in Crawford...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds sets special session for redistricting

(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation convening a special legislative session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The purpose of the special session will be to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting in accordance with the framework set forth in chapter 42 of the Iowa Code.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Greyhound Park to close following shortened 2022 season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The last remaining dog-racing park in Iowa is closing amid a shortage of available greyhounds and the overall collapse of the racing industry. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque is hoping for one last season in 2022. Plans call for it to be shortened, lasting just a month or two, compared to 112 days of racing this year. But the park’s general manager, Brian Carpenter, conceded that even that may not be feasible. Dogs that raced in Dubuque frequently split their time between Iowa Greyhound Park and tracks in Florida, allowing the dogs to race year-round. But Florida got rid of greyhound racing. Carpenter said he doesn’t know if the park will get enough dogs.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

House Speaker: “It’s A Very Stressful Situation”

(Des Moines, IA) — Members of the Iowa Legislature get their first peek at the new maps for the state’s four congressional districts and 150 legislative districts. House Speaker Pat Grassley tells reporters it’s going to be stressful today (Thursday). Lawmakers will gather at the Capitol to see where the new political boundaries are. Redistricting was supposed to be worked on last spring, but the U-S Census Bureau didn’t release the needed information until August. That’s when the Legislative Services Agency started its work. The Census Bureau blames the COVID-19 pandemic for delays. Iowa legislators must live in the district they represent, so some could find themselves needing to move or give up their seats.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Register names Cass Health a winner of Iowa Top Workplaces for a Seventh Straight Year

(Atlantic) Cass Health has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Iowa Top Workplaces. Cass Health received the #16 ranking of the top mid-sized employers in Iowa, their highest yet. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
IOWA STATE
Atlantic, IA
Comments / 0

