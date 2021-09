MTV completely ignored its 40th anniversary when the milestone rolled around on August 1st, but at Sunday’s Video Music Awards, the network celebrated by roping in vintage stars such as Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Tommy Lee, Busta Rhymes, Avril Lavigne, and the boy-band trio of AJ McLean, Lance Bass, and Nick Lachey. The capstone was David Lee Roth strutting onstage in leather chaps near the end of the night to present Video of the Year. “Look at all the people here tonight,” he said before giving the statue to Lil Nas X for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” “Ladies and gentlemen,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO