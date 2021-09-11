CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida vs. USF, Game Thread: The heaviest day

By Alligator Army
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrief, it is said, does not proceed in a straight line. If you have ever felt significant grief — and, if you haven’t, you are lucky beyond imagination — you know this already. And as a nation reels in response to a round-number anniversary of one of its darkest days, it is as clear as the New York sky was blue on September 11th, 2001, that grief spiderwebs and fans and trickles and flows like the Mississippi, touching all of those it touches differently.

How to watch, listen, stream Florida-USF game

The No. 13 ranked Florida Gators have their first road test of the season, even though they won't have to travel very far. The Gators take on the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is the first time the two teams have played since 2010. The Gators are 1-0 on the season after handling Florida Atlantic in their season opener last weekend. South Florida is 0-1 after losing to N.C. State last weekend. The Gators showcased a strong rushing attack in their season opener against the Owls and lead the country in rushing.
Why state games like Florida-USF are in danger of disappearing

TAMPA — USF and the No. 13 Florida Gators both are expecting a great atmosphere Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. With only a few thousand tickets remaining, the Bulls are preparing for their largest home crowd in years. The Gators are anticipating a hostile environment against an opponent that has been thinking about this matchup for years.
OFFICIAL GAME THREAD: Cougars vs Texas Tech

GOOD AFTERNOON COUGAR FANS! Wow it feels like a lifetime since I started one of these threads. You know how it goes, we’ll use this thread to discuss the run up to the game as well as during it. Play nice and no calling out players by name. I’m not...
No. 21 Texas vs. No. 23 Louisiana: Game thread

The Steve Sarkisian era in Austin is officially set to get underway with a ranked matchup as the No. 21 Texas Longhorns kick off their 2021 campaign against the No. 23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Following four straight winning season under Tom Herman’s tutelage, the Longhorns will be looking to take...
Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls: Game Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators are set to kick off their second game of the 2021 season with a short trip to Tampa to face the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. Much like week one's matchup against Florida Atlantic, USF isn't the most fear-inducing team on the Gators schedule, to put things lightly. However, this game will give UF plenty of live reps to clean up their performance before the nation's No. 1 team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, rolls into Gainesville next week.
GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Penn State

The No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers open their 133rd season of college football in awesome fashion, hosting the No. 19 Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium live at 11 a.m. CT on FOX. Both the Badgers and the Nittany Lions had disappointing 2020 seasons and will be looking to make an early statement in 2021 and everyone is excited.
PHOTOS: A look at Florida football's only game against USF

This Saturday, the Florida Gators will take the field against the South Florida Bulls for just the second time in history. The last time the two teams tangled was exactly 11 years to the date prior to this weekend’s meeting in Tampa, with UF prevailing over USF, 38-14. At the...
Florida vs. USF Football Prediction and Preview

For the second week in a row, Florida will face an in-state non-conference opponent. This time, however, the 13th-ranked Gators will be on the road as they travel to take on the USF Bulls. Saturday's contest in Tampa will feature two teams trending in completely different directions. Florida has played...
Swamp247's Staff Predictions: Florida vs. USF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida is set to travel to Tampa to take on USF at Raymond James Stadium this weekend in just the second meeting ever between the two programs. The Gators enter as a heavy 28.5-point favorite at Caesar's Sportsbook. The Gators have a lot of questions to answer...
Kansas State vs Stanford: Open Game Thread

Welcome to the first open game thread of the 2021 season. We’re excited to be back, ready to get this party started. For the first time since the last time your Kansas State Wildcats played the Stanford Cardinal (2016), the Wildcats open the season with a Power 5 opponent. Which, by itself isn’t all that uncommon, as most P5 teams like to schedule a “weaker” opponent to start the season to shake the cobwebs off. But in this case it’s a fun bit of serendipity that the Wildcats will get to face off against the team that screwed up the start of the 2016 season (hoping, of course, not to screw up the start of this season). This time, however, the Wildcats will be the “home” team (at least inasmuch as a team playing 8 hours from home can be the home team).
Key Matchups For Florida Gators vs. USF Bulls

The Florida Gators are gearing up to head to Tampa (Fla.) for their second contest of the season against the USF Bulls in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. During a 35-14 victory in the season opener, Florida was riddled with evident growing pains — mainly offensively — that raised questions for the rest of the season.
#20 Washington vs. Montana Game Thread

The 2021 college football season is finally here for the #20 Washington Huskies as they are set to take on Montana on Pac-12 Networks. Follow along in the comments right here with all your fellow Dawg fans throughout the game.
Memphis vs. Nicholls State: LIVE GAME THREAD

To begin the 2021-2022 season, Memphis is set to take on Nicholls State inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. True freshman quarterback Seth Henigan will get the start with Grant Gunnell not dressed out due to injury. Regardless of who starts at quarterback Memphis shouldn’t have a problem winning this game,...
Game thread: Maryland football vs West Virginia

Football is back in College Park. The Terps are hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Today marks the first time the team will play a regular-season game in front of fans since the 2019 season. The Mountaineers finished...
GAME OPEN THREAD - Week 2 - Auburn vs Alabama State

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL - 11:00 am CST/12:00pm EST, SEC Network. SEC Network Broadcast Crew: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter. Listen to Andy Burcham, Stan White, and Ronnie Brown on the Auburn Radio Network. All-time series: Auburn leads 1-0 (only meeting 2018). No line for this game, should let...
