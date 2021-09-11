CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

Another Chance Of Storms Tomorrow Afternoon

By Jacob Montesano
kotatv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect to see an isolated storm or two across the areas south of Rapid City this evening. Tomorrow we can expect more storms to form across western South Dakota as well. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the storms tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s expected. More chances of rain are expected Monday and Tuesday.

www.kotatv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
State
South Dakota State
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#S D#Kota#Extreme Weather

Comments / 0

Community Policy