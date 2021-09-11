CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

What Doc should say

By charleshcooper
libertyballers.com
 5 days ago

"Hey, I think everyone misinterpreted my answer to that question. I was asked if I thought Ben could be the point guard on a championship team. I wasn't asked if Ben could be a starter on a championship team. The obvious answer to that is, "Hell, yes." The only interesting part of that question was about being the point guard. Frankly, I think it is doing Ben a disservice playing him on the perimeter in the half court. Do I want him leading the break? Of course. There is no one better. But, in the half court, I think no one would be better served if we added a point guard than Ben. He could concentrate on cuts to the basket, back doors, alley oops, drives to the rim, crashing the boards and everything else he is so good at. One problem with playing Ben at point guard in the half court is that he can't dish to himself. He needs someone feeding him the ball for a change."

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star CJ McCollum announces his wife Elise is pregnant

Portland Trail Blazers star shooting guard CJ McCollum and longtime girlfriend Elise Esposito officially tied the knot last year, and now the McCollum family is expecting its first child. McCollum made the announcement on Instagram:. CJ McCollum met Elise at Lehigh University, and they’ve been together since those college days....
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Rumors: Lakers Give Veteran Big Man Some Chance After Marc Gasol Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies in what hardly surprised many. However, it remains that they still do have open roster spots, and taking in another big man would make sense. It appears that is the case with reports from The Athletic, stating that Kenneth...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakersdaily.com

Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Cam Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal. Oliver played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. In those four games with the Rockets, he showed some promise, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers Player Profile: Shake Milton

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be profiling every player currently on the Sixers’ roster ahead of training camp, which begins on September 28. Age: 24 (turns 25 on September 26) Contract status: Shake is entering the second year of the three-year, $4.9 million contract extension he signed with the...
NBA
libertyballers.com

10 Mo Ben Do'

Jackson, K Johnson, Hield, Morris, Ibaka, Kennard to Philly. Springer, Ross, Carter, T. Harris, 3 2023 1sts unprotected to Portland.
NBA
libertyballers.com

NBA Q&A 4theLoveofBasketball

My little series (as a break from the BS (ben simmons drama) and just basketball stuff to discuss before the season starts) who are some of your favorite basketball players and why? This will explain a lot about what you value in the game. If its a high-fly dunker, or just a behemoth, or someone like Jamal Crawford that can light it up but doesn't do anything else. Maybe a savvy vet. This could be extended to favorite teams as well but that will be another post. Also avoid guys like Steph Curry that everyone loves for obvious reasons, and if you don't, well thats another post...why don't you love certain polarizing players over history...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA

HEAT Signs Caleb Martin

Your Miami HEAT have signed Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Martin appeared in 53 games (three starts) with the Charlotte Hornets last season and averaged 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.4 minutes. He scored in double-figures six times, including a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double vs. the Lakers on April 13. He split the previous season between the Hornets and their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, starting in all 28 games he appeared in for the Swarm and averaged 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.61 steals and 36.9 minutes while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. He led the team in three-point field goals made and finished second in points, scoring average and field goals made.
NBA
libertyballers.com

The Trade is Nigh

As I predicted recently in a post on GH's Attic, the trade is about 1 week away from happening. Mark it down. Book it. Because on stuff like this, I am always, always right. Except of course when I am dead wrong. Now see - before you bash or smash...
NBA
libertyballers.com

The Gastroenteritis Blues: (78) The Eagles are 1-0, Emily Went to Bark in the Park, and Ben Simmons is Still on the Sixers | Out Now

Another week, another handful of half-rumors about Ben Simmons. Sigh. On today’s episode of The Gastroenteritis Blues, Steve, Emily and Dan discuss whether not Simmons should care about his trade value, what a deal between the Cavs and the Sixers for Ben would look like, and what impact his proposed holdout would do to his market. They also revisit Doc Rivers’ postgame quote about Ben after game 7 and discuss why they believe the quote wasn’t really as bad as many have made it out to seem.
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers Player Profile: Matisse Thybulle

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be profiling every player currently on the Sixers’ roster ahead of training camp, which begins on September 28. Age: 24 (turns 25 on March 4) Contract status: Third year of a four-year, $12.5 million contract. Set to make $2.84 million this season, with a...
NBA
libertyballers.com

LB mailbag: Submit your Sixers questions ahead of camp

Ben Simmons is still a Sixer. With training camp just weeks away, there are more questions than answers surrounding the polarizing All-Star. With or without Simmons, the Sixers have to gear up for the 2021-22 season. Submit your questions in the comments or hit up @Liberty_Ballers or @paulhudrick on Twitter. I’ll answer as many as I can.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: LaVine, Sumner, Pistons, Bucks

Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine is not worried about how he will mesh alongside new starting small forward DeMar DeRozan, per Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. Both players to this point have been primary scorers for their respective clubs. “I don’t get that at all, because that’s just outside narratives,”...
NBA
libertyballers.com

Sixers announce 2021 preseason schedule

Hard as it might be to believe, we are a little over three weeks away from NBA basketball being back. Training camp begins at the end of the month, and the league released the 2021 preseason schedule this afternoon, beginning with the Nets playing the Lakers in Los Angeles on October 3. The Sixers will take the floor one day later, and play four preseason games in total, as follows:
NBA
chatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Lonzo Ball does a lot of his damage off-ball

Lonzo Ball Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports. One of the bigger signings for the Chicago Bulls this offseason was the former New Orleans Pelicans point guard and restricted free agent Lonzo Ball. The Bulls got the point guard of the future that the franchise seeked out this offseason, and more potentially, by adding Ball by way of a sign-and-trade deal with the Pelicans.
NBA
libertyballers.com

My New Favorite Trade Suggestion

After a long time fooling around with Sixers OKC trade possibilities, I realized the OKC could really use a center. They have Mike Muscala, 30, starting at center. They don't have a power forward either. They look to start Derrick Favors, 30. Neither guy is any good and neither guy is on an OKC timeline. I also realized I knew just where to get said positions, the Kings. So, after a bunch more fooling around I came up with the following trade that I think works for all three teams.
NBA
Sactown Royalty

Best-case/Worst-case: De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox has improved his game each year since he was drafted No. 5 by the Sacramento Kings in 2017. While that growth hasn’t exactly been linear, it’s been a joy to watch Fox progress in different elements of the game each season. After a subpar rookie season where he...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy