Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Manchester United have to "look after" Cristiano Ronaldo following his substitution in a calamitous stoppage-time defeat to Young Boys.United made a poor start to their Champions League campaign in Bern, surrending a 1-0 lead through Ronaldo's opening goal after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off during the first half.Jordan Siebatcheu’s last gasp winner came after Solskjaer had replaced Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in the 72nd-minute. Jesse Lingard - Ronaldo's replacement - played the Young Boys striker in with a backpass.Solskjaer's game management was questioned after the Europa League defeat to Villarreal in May and is under...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO