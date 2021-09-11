Atlanta Falcons: Predicting individual offensive player stats in week one

Jake Gordon’s Prediction (@cantguardjake) I think this is a pretty favorable matchup for both teams in certain areas; something neither will likely be able to say a lot this season. The Falcons have an untested offensive line, and the Eagles have a ferocious defensive front led by Fletcher Cox. The Falcons have a veteran creative defensive play-caller in Dean Pees, and the Eagles have a quarterback who hasn’t even thrown 150 passes in the NFL. Both teams have new coaching staffs, but I think this game will come down to Atlanta making Jalen Hurts uncomfortable on the road, and Matt Ryan exposing soft spots in a subpar Philadelphia secondary. Ryan has struggled early under new play-callers, but I think Atlanta clicks at some point. This one is close, but the Falcons pull away and start 1-0.

7 DAYS AGO