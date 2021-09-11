Atlanta Falcons: Predicting individual offensive player stats in week one
5 days ago
Nov 28, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports. It is almost time to see the Atlanta Falcons take the field and...
The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
The Atlanta Falcons included rookie running back Javian Hawkins among their five cuts on Tuesday to trim the roster from 85 to 80. He has just signed with the Tennessee Titans according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Falcons signed Hawkins as an undrafted free agent after April's NFL Draft....
It appears Josh Rosen isn’t the only former first-round pick on the Atlanta Falcons’ radar this week. According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Falcons worked out Blake Bortles. He was released by the Green Bay Packers in late July. Bortles, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Denver Broncos...
It's only Week 2, but there are just three games between unbeaten teams on the NFL schedule. Two of those games are in the NFC. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Philadelphia in what could be one of the more-entertaining games of the day. The 49ers are a road favorite worth watching. New Orleans travels to Carolina for a matchup between NFC rivals. Will Jameis Winston build on an impressive Week 1 performance?
With the news that Josh Andrews has been placed on injured reserve until at least Week 4, the Falcons offensive line could be dealing with a rookie at left guard. Jalen Mayfield has been competing with Andrews for the starting job all summer, and it looks like he will win by default. Who knows whether Andrews would have won the job had he stayed healthy, but regardless, the Falcons will get a good idea of whether Mayfield is ready to play in the NFL. Atlanta plays a laundry list of premier interior defensive linemen to begin the season, starting with Fletcher Cox of the Eagles.
Sep 12, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gets sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports. The one thing that stuck out more than...
Six-foot-3, 250-pound Bowling Green sophomore tight end Andrew Bench (Genoa) is getting to play the game he wants to. At Doyt Perry Field, Bench scored the Falcons’ first offensive touchdown of the season, catching a 33-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Matt McDonald in the Falcons’ 22-19 loss to South Alabama.
The Eagles and Falcons will meet one week from today and as players return to the NovaCare Complex from the holiday weekend, preparation will begin with competitive urgency. The 53 man depth chart and 16 man practice squads are both complete, although both are fluid as the Eagles shift players into a depth chart for game day.
This won’t be said about many matchups the Falcons have this season, but the Falcons will have the two best players on the field Sunday — Matt Ryan and Grady Jarrett. I can understand Eagles fans thinking this is so far off base, but I might convince you when you hear my reasoning.
We are less than one week away from finally having Atlanta Falcons football back after what felt to be an endless off-season. The season couldn’t get here soon enough for fans excited to get back in the stands and have a piece of normalcy back. While everything remains in flux...
Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch. Here comes the step up in offense, at least that’s the hope under new head coach Nick Sirianni and with Jalen Hurts the unquestioned starter … for now. The receiving corps has been boosted, the backfield is...
The Nick Sirianni Era begins with Jalen Hurts as his starting quarterback this weekend in Atlanta. There seems to be minimal expectations – sort of like the 2000 Eagles, maybe? That was the first season I paid attention to from start to end, and I didn’t really take in much of the sports media at the time. So maybe there were high expectations heading into that season – and the NFC East is still a division up in the air. Anything can happen, right?
The Atlanta Falcons 2021 Season is less than 4 days away as the Falcons are preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in NFL Week 1. Just how many wins will the Atlanta Falcons have on their 2021 schedule? Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley and Arthur Smith will have their work cut out for them as they look to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Host Thomas Mott has his Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule and record prediction on today’s edition of Falcons Today by Chat Sports! Predict the Falcons’ 2021 record at the pinned comment below! The Falcons have had a ton of turnover inside the organization with a brand new head coach in Arthur Smith and a new general manager in Terry Fontenot.
The Atlanta Falcons are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in week one, a team who isn’t exactly daunting but still has players capable of hurting Atlanta. The Eagles and the Falcons are teams who appear to be headed in opposite directions. It seems the Eagles are completely uncertain of their...
Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is finally here, and we’ve got real NFL football awaiting us tonight. The Falcons open things up against the Eagles on Sunday in what, on paper, looks to be one of the easier games on the schedule. Both teams have gone through a significant amount of change over the past offseason, and will be hoping their respective coaching and personnel adjustments will pay off.
Jake Gordon’s Prediction (@cantguardjake) I think this is a pretty favorable matchup for both teams in certain areas; something neither will likely be able to say a lot this season. The Falcons have an untested offensive line, and the Eagles have a ferocious defensive front led by Fletcher Cox. The Falcons have a veteran creative defensive play-caller in Dean Pees, and the Eagles have a quarterback who hasn’t even thrown 150 passes in the NFL. Both teams have new coaching staffs, but I think this game will come down to Atlanta making Jalen Hurts uncomfortable on the road, and Matt Ryan exposing soft spots in a subpar Philadelphia secondary. Ryan has struggled early under new play-callers, but I think Atlanta clicks at some point. This one is close, but the Falcons pull away and start 1-0.
Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) is tackled by Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. One of the first signings the Atlanta Falcons made this past offseason was signing...
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Atlanta Falcons lost 32-6 in a complete and utter beat...
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass during the game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) With their first embarrassing loss of the season in books,...
Eagles overreactions: A ruling on Sirianni after Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles football is back, and on Sunday we... actually had fun?! Wait, is that allowed?!. It's been a long time since Birds fans had something to root for and enjoy after the joyless 2020 season,...
