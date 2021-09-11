CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Jeff Dantzler’s Top 15

By Jeff Dantzler
bulldawgillustrated.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Alabama – The machine rolls on, as Alabama, with all sorts of attrition to the NFL, pummelled Miami 44-13 in the season opener in Atlanta. They have reloaded. Alabama hosts Mercer on Saturday. 2. Georgia – It was an epic defensive performance in a 10-3 opening weekend mega showdown...

bulldawgillustrated.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Ohio State#College Football#Western Carolina#Florida Atlantic#American Football#Pac 12#Nfl#Uab#C Usa#The Oregon Ducks#Sooners#Nebraska#Tigers#Acc#Notre Dame#Florida State#Irish#Auburn#Penn State
skornorth.com

Zulgad’s Roundup: P.J. Fleck to USC rumors; a role for Kellen Mond; Cameron Dantzler’s future

Could Gophers coach P.J. Fleck be headed elsewhere? That became a possibility on Monday after Southern Cal fired coach Clay Helton only two games into the season. The Trojans lost 42-28 on Saturday to visiting Stanford to drop to 1-1. Associate head coach Donte Williams takes over on an interim basis. Fleck and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell are the leading candidates to replace Helton next season at 13/2 odds, according to BetOnline. Several national media outlets also have mentioned Fleck as a potential candidate. Fleck, in his fifth season at Minnesota, makes $4.6 million per year and is the seventh highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten, according to USA Today. The next Southern Cal coach is expected to make at least $5 million so it would be difficult for Fleck to say no if he was offered the job, and it’s unlikely the University of Minnesota would match a salary that could be more than $5 million. Fickel already has denied having interest in the Southern Cal job, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn hired Fickel when he was the AD at Cincinnati.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Union-Recorder

Dantzler makes his return to Milledgeville

It’s almost that special time of year where you can turn on your radio and hear Bulldog athletics historian Jeff Dantzler in the lead-up to a University of Georgia football game. More than 40 local Bulldog diehards got to see the man live and in-person Tuesday at Duke’s Lounge and...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
bulldawgillustrated.com

VIDEO: Pressers/Transcripts from Georgia Players

“I just, well…it didn’t really matter to me what the outside people were talking about. Honestly, I just. prepared like we were playing Clemson like I did last week and like I did every game that I started and. every game that I have been here, I just prepared the...
GEORGIA STATE
CougsDaily

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona State

For the first time since BYU declared its independence in 2011, BYU will play in a ranked matchup in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The #23 Cougars host the #19 Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of two unbeaten teams. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over ASU. 1....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy