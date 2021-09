ABINGTON, Mass. — Christie Coombs lost her husband on 9/11. The choices she made after that day have ensured that his legacy never fades. “Our friend, who gave the eulogy at Jeff's service, described him as a tall, happy guy,” Christie Coombs said. “That sums him up well. He was 6 feet 4 inches to my 5 feet 2 inches, and he was a happy guy. His favorite saying was, ‘take a chill pill.’ And he also always said, ‘You have to laugh through things.’”

