Will Anderson Exits Game in 3rd Quarter

Williams (undisclosed) caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 41-33 loss to San Francisco. Williams didn't do much before absorbing a helmet-to-helmit hit at the start of the third quarter that drew a personal foul from a San Francisco safety for hitting a defenseless receiver. While the extent of Williams' situation isn't clear, it would not be a surprise if he lands in the league's concussion protocol, which would put the veteran's status for Week 2 in question. While it helps that the Lions don't play until Monday night, look for Trinity Benson to see a heightened role if Williams doesn't suit up.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO