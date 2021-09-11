CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Anderson Exits Game in 3rd Quarter

By Jacob Harrison
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 5 days ago
At the end of Mercer's first offensive possession of the second half, Will Anderson left the game with an apparent leg injury. He went to the medical tent and soon after was led to the locker room by team physician Jeff Allen. Sophomore Chris Braswell will replace Anderson in the...

tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban says Will Anderson is ‘questionable’ for Florida game

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave a new update on outside linebacker Will Anderson following the team’s win over Mercer. Saban said that Anderson will likely be “questionable” for the team’s upcoming performance against Florida next Saturday. “We’re checking out his knee,” Saban said. “He’s questionable as to what his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

