CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

13 Spooky-But-Not-Too-Scary Movies To Watch This Halloween Season

By Claire Epting
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to pull down the blinds and cook up some popcorn — it’s horror movie marathon season. But what should you do if you can’t stomach scary films?. It doesn’t matter that the bar has been raised for the horror...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Jeepers Creepers franchise has been one of the few successful horror franchises to start in the last 20. Jeepers Creepers hasn’t had the same huge success as films like Saw and The Conjuring, but it introduced a new monster, The Creeper, into the world of horror movies. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees aren’t born every day. The Jeepers Creepers films have built a dedicated fan base willing and ready to watch The Creeper stalk his prey every 23 years for 23 days in spring. Now, the franchise is about to enter a new phase with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
MOVIES
Myhighplains.com

Two companies want to pay you $1,300 to watch scary movies

(NEXSTAR) — Are you a horror movie buff?. Opportunity awaits: Not one, but two companies want to pay someone to watch scary films this October. First off, FinanceBuzz wants to hire a “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” to record their heart rate while watching 13 top horror movies. The new hire will be paid $1,300 and will be sent a Fitbit to record their heart rate, along with a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scary Movies#Halloween#Horror Movies
Elite Daily

20 Funny Horror Movies To Watch When You Can't Deal With Anything Too Scary

Halloween is usually the scariest time of the year. All the ghosts and goblins come out of hiding, and it seems like every movie is filled with gore and jump scares. But Halloween doesn't always have to be frightening. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday without spiking your blood pressure and keeping you up at night. In fact, a lot of classic Halloween movies also happen to be some of the best comedies. These 20 funny horror movies provide plenty of laughs along with the spooky moments.
MOVIES
WTOL-TV

Get paid $1,300 to monitor your heart rate while watching scary movies

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you enjoy watching scary movies? If not, would $1,300 change your mind?. FinanceBuzz, an informational website that provides tips, advice, and recommendations to help people make financial decisions, is looking to pay one lucky person to record their heart rate while watching 13 scary movies. The "Horror...
MOVIES
My Clallam County

Freeform announces spooky lineup for “31 Nights of Halloween”

Halloween is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time to crawl onto the couch, mummify yourself in a blanket, unwrap a king-size candy bar and prepare for Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween. This year’s lineup of spooky movies was released Wednesday, and it’s packed with classics, fan favorites and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Esquire

How to Watch All Twelve (!) Halloween Movies In Order

Imagine being a cool girl, trying to live your life in Haddonfield, Illinois. It's fall, and my God, you love fall. You offer to do your dad (a realtor in town trying to sell a house) a favor by dropping off a key at the property in question. Of course, it just so happens that at the same time, the boy who used to live there sees you, remembers everything about you, and then tries to kill you. This is why you should never do anyone any favors.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Target Dropped New Halloween Succulents That Are Spooky AF

Halloween fans, listen up, because Target’s beloved succulents for the holiday are officially back. That means you can get a jumpstart on decorating your home with all your favorite spooky plants. From an animated pumpkin with singing vines to a “Kiss of Death” arrangement, Target’s new Halloween succulents for 2021 will bring your next creepy gathering to life.
HOME & GARDEN
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Over $1000 To Watch Scary Movies

Need some extra cash? Don't we all! Is Halloween one of your favorite seasons? If yes, then this might be an offer for you. Here's the thing, you're going to be scared. If that's not too much, then keep reading. A website called FinanceBuzz is looking for a “Horror Heart Rate Analyst”. All you have to do is watch thirteen scary movies while wearing a FitBit provided by the company. If you can sit through thirteen of the scariest movies ever made, then you can earn $1,300,
HUDSON, NY
Inside the Magic

Get Spooky with a Disney Halloween Playlist

Get Spooky with a Disney Halloween playlist already on Spotify, iHeart, Apple Music and more! All your favorite villainous seasonal Disney hits are here to creep you out!. Can’t attend the Oogie Boogie Bash or Boo Bash in person? It’s all good! We have your personal Halloween party ready to go full of Hocus Pocus, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Disney Park goodness.
ENTERTAINMENT
Collider

'Welcome to the Blumhouse' Season 2 Posters Tease Four New Horror Movies on Amazon Prime Video

October is approaching and you know it only means one thing: horror movies everywhere! For Amazon Prime Video, this also means a second run for their Jason Blum project Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of spine-chilling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, genre storytelling. Just like last year, the idea is to release horror and thriller films exclusive to the platform throughout the month, and viewers just have to sit down and start their spooky movie night.
MOVIES
DFW Community News

Spooky Eyeball Halloween Bracelets/Cuffs

These fun Halloween bracelets are easy to make and fun to wear! Kids love to make things they can wear. And these adorable cuffs are made from cardboard tubes, so they’ll be recycling as well. So pull out the construction paper and let’s get started!. Halloween Bracelets For Kids. Depending...
APPAREL
WRGB

Do you like scary movies? Get paid to watch 13 scary movies

Central New York — FinanceBuzz is looking for horror movie lovers. The company is looking for someone to record their heart rate while watching 13 scary movies. The role is a hired Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst. After being hired, FinanceBuzz plans to pay the movie-watcher $1,300. Here is a...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Nightbooks: A Kids Movie That’s Too Scary?

I’m not quite sure who Nightbooks is for. As marketed, the latest Netflix original film appears to be a fantasy-driven horror film for kids and tweens. But the movie itself, which deals with themes of child abuse and features some objectively terrifying monsters, may be too dark for that demographic. This can be an issue with book-to-film adaptations. What works for kids in a literary format can sometimes be too scary once brought to life on-screen. That being said, for adults and kids who have a high tolerance for horror, the Sam Raimi-produced Nightbooks is definitely worth a watch. A gorgeously rendered horror world with a character-driven mystery at its heart, director David Yarovesky’s adaptation of J.A. White’s 2018 middle grade story is a truly rewarding spooky season experience that’ll appeal to adults and kids who are willing to delve into its secrets.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

THE MUTATION Looks Like A Fun B Movie; Check Out The Trailer!

Ah rats, they’re either adorably eating pizza on the subway or terrorizing us, aren’t they? The Mutation has decided to lean into the terror aspect of rats by mutating one to both horrifying, and due to not great special effects, somewhat hilarious heights. Here’s the official synopsis:. After a deadly...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Scary Movie Franchise Free Online - September 2021

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Don’t be fooled by the title because it is not what you think it is. The Scary Movie franchise has five films of parodies spoofing legitimate horror films. A comedy series of movies, it will surely make you laugh if you prefer to have some Halloween vibes but without the heart-pounding jump scares or spine-tingling stories. Here is where to watch and stream all five for free online.
MOVIES
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy