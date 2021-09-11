CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Islamophobia Continues To Follow Him In The Years Since 9/11

capeandislands.org
 5 days ago

As we continue to remember the events of September 11, we're going to hear from two people whose lives were changed by that day in profound ways. The first is Imam Khalid Latif. He was an undergraduate at New York University on 9/11. He and his classmates ran out of class in time to see the second plane fly into the World Trade Center. Almost immediately, he says, he could sense people treating him differently. A few days later, when he went home to New Jersey, his father tried to prepare him for what came next.

www.capeandislands.org

The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
RELIGION
KIMT

How Islamophobia has evolved since the 9-11 terrorist attacks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Islamophobia, or the irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against Islam and people who practice the religion, has roots in America dating back to slavery. After September 11, 2001, America's Islamophobia intensified in the wake of the terrorist attacks. As the nation commemorates the 20 year anniversary of 9-11, KIMT News 3 examines how Islamophobia has changed over the past two decades.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Fbi#September 11 Attacks#The World Trade Center#Muslim American#Hijab#Homeland Security#Covid#The Islamic Center At Nyu
MSNBC

How the U.S. has changed in 20 years since 9/11 attack

Historian Joanne Freeman, Eugene Robinson and Jonathan Alter join Jonathan Capehart to discuss what’s happened to our politics and culture in the 20 years since the country unified after the attack on September 11, but is fiercely divided today in the face of a pandemic and the violent attack at the Capitol on January 6.Sept. 11, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

Charlotte imam shares first-hand experiences with Islamophobia post 9/11

Charlotte Muslim Community Center imam John Ederer has an analogy he uses when describing what it felt like to be Muslim after the 9/11 attacks. “Imagine if when the Klu Klux Klan was in its heyday and had 2 million followers and influence over the police and believed that Christ had called them to do this. Imagine if someone just honed in and focused on the fact that they were Christian and constantly broadcasted that message in a place where Christianity was a minority. Imagine what people would have thought?,” Ederer said, comparing the extremist Isamist group ISIS to the KKK extremist Christian group.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Princeton Packet

Opinion: America is practicing human sacrifice

In 2020 and 2021, monotheism slid back to pagan polytheism. Certain politicians, libertarian philosophers and evangelical sophists, in complicity with elements of our business class, have been secretly practicing human sacrifice. Their sacrificial rites first took many of the elderly, and then many of the working class, including health care...
RELIGION
fox5ny.com

Security changes in the years since 9/11

The series of events that unfolded on September 11 and America's involvement in the war on terror afterwards have forever changed our attitudes about safety and security. Two decades later, the nation is still working to ensure an attack of that magnitude never happens again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Religion
baylorlariat.com

Islamophobia after 9/11: effects on Muslim students

Muslim students who were alive for the tragic events of 9/11 have little memory of that day, but they were raised in a country that was taught to fear them. Hoover, Ala., junior Saba Sultan said when she was growing up, her mother advised her to tell her peers she was Hindu.
RELIGION
indybay.org

20 years since 9/11 and the “war on terror”

Today marks 20 years since the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, in which two hijacked planes were flown into New York City’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought to wrest control from the hijackers. In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed, the largest number of violent deaths on a single day on American soil since the Civil War.
POLITICS
capeandislands.org

The Legacy Of 9/11, Two Decades Later

This is a special edition of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. I'm Michel Martin. We're glad you're with us as we along with you have been spending the day remembering and commemorating the 9/11 attacks. We're going to continue with that this hour, putting our focus on how that one day changed so much in the United States and in Afghanistan for so many people who've had to live with the aftermath of 9/11 in the most painful personal ways. You'll hear some of their voices throughout the hour.
POLITICS
capeandislands.org

A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

Twenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers and another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans nationwide reflected on the events that forever changed their country.
FESTIVAL
The Tribune-Democrat

In 20 years since 9/11 attacks, nation remains forever changed

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, shattered our nation’s sense of security, horrified the nation and the world and killed 2,977 innocent people. The horror and grief caused by 19 suicidal terrorists inspired an immediate outpouring of patriotic fervor. It also produced a sense of dread over when and where the next attack might come.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Iowan

How post-9/11 Islamophobia impacted UI students

Although people assume Hanaa Masalmeh’s parents forced her to wear a hijab, she actually made the decision to wear it herself in 7th grade. Masalmeh wanted to stop hiding her identity and for people to know she was a proud Muslim, despite it potentially making her a target for Islamphobia.
RELIGION
capeandislands.org

After Neo-Nazis Targeted Her, Taylor Dumpson Says Young Generations Give Her Hope

Last week, a Colorado man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for brutally stabbing a man and nearly killing him. On its face, it might seem the kind of thing that resulted from a fight in a bar or a drug deal, the kind of story that might merit a little paragraph in a local paper. But this was something else entirely. The convicted man chose his victim, whom he did not know, for one reason only - because he's Black. And he told authorities he does not like Black people. It's just one example of a disturbing trend reported by the FBI recently.
SOCIETY

