Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez magically turned a near-sack into an unbelievable 71-yard pickup

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez might be a magician because he pulled off an unbelievable escape performance Saturday against Buffalo — and picked up more than 70 yards in the process.

About midway through the second quarter of Nebraska’s home game, the Cornhuskers were at 3rd-and-5 from their own 25-yard line. Certainly not ideal, but Martinez made the absolute most out of this play.

The junior quarterback took the snap and dropped back as he almost immediately faced pressure from the Bulls. He was nearly sacked at Nebraska’s 15-yard line, but somehow, amazingly, escaped the tackle. Weaving between the defense and his own players, Martinez found a gap and took off down the middle of the field and got way more than the first down.

Thanks to his speed and some strong downfield blocking, Martinez made it all the way to Buffalo’s 4-yard line for an incredible 71-yard run. Just an awesome play.

The Bulls were then dealt a face mask penalty, which moved Nebraska up to the 2-yard line before freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. rolled into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.