With warm weather predicted for the weekend, West Dundee officials are hoping for a good turnout at Heritage Fest, which returns for its 23rd year. The festival takes place 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in downtown West Dundee. Highlights include a business expo Friday through Sunday; fireworks at 8 p.m. Friday over the Fox River; music from Modern Day Romeos at 9 p.m. Friday and Hi Infidelity at 9 p.m. Saturday on the main stage downtown; food and drinks; Lions Heritage Fest 5K along the Fox River at 8 a.m. Saturday; art and craft fair on Saturday and Sunday along the Riverwalk; a car show on Saturday and Sunday on South Second Street; and a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Sunday in downtown.

