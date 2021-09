Baldwinsville, N.Y. — San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill in Baldwinsville achieves something with its fajitas where many restaurants fail. Sure, you get the sizzling platter of proteins tossed with peppers and onions, just like any other fajita-promising outlet. The difference is in the flavor. Where most fajita orders render a platter full of meats that taste like onions or grease, each element on our cast-iron plate maintained its own unique texture and flavor. There were some common spices and flavors imparted by the bell peppers and onions, but the steak tasted like steak, the shrimp maintained some of its sea flavor, and the crumbled chorizo sausage held all of its chili pepper-infused heat. It was not the same old boring mixed grill.

