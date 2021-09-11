Illinois looks to carry momentum, confidence into Toledo game

UTSA logged a major win beating Power 5 foe Illinois 37-30 on Saturday in the first game of the season. InsideRunnerSports hands out our game balls from the win. What a performance from WR Zakhari Franklin. The Cedar Hill native was a monster for the Roadrunner offense. Franklin hauled in 10 catches for a career-high 155 yards, including a short pass that he made a defender miss and then scored a touchdown. Franklin was banged up at times last season but he really got into a groove as the season went on, eventually becoming one of the best receivers UTSA has. He picked up where he left off last season. The combination of Frank Harris to Zakhari Franklin seemed unstoppable at times on Saturday. Both of those players are poised for a big season.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO