ARIES (March 21-April 19): “Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you," wrote author Carlos Zafòn Ruiz. Let's take that a step further: "Other people are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you." And even further. "The whole world is a mirror: You only see in it what you already have inside you." Have fun playing with these meditations, Aries. The coming weeks will be a fertile time to explore how thoroughly your experiences reflect the activity transpiring in your own brain.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO