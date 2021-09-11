CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

🎙 9/11 memories still linger from 2001 Kansas State Fair

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON — On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Kansas State Fair Assistant General Manager Denny Stoecklein had a problem on the fairgrounds he was working to fix. "I think it was on the opening night of the fair, it might have been on the Saturday, I got a call, I got an anonymous phone call," Stoecklein said. "Somebody said, you've got some people working at one of your gates, actually two of your gates that are stealing from you. The fair hires 500 to 600 seasonal folks and a lot of them had been there for many, many years. The people they were saying were doing this were veteran employees."

littleapplepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash on Kansas highway

NEOSHO COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Thursday in Neosho County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Hazel Evelene Burgess, 78, Imboden, Arkansas, was northbound on U.S. 59 at Kansas 39 Highway. The driver failed to yield to an eastbound 2006 Nissan...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Man charged in fatal Kansas drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man accused in a fatal drive-by shooting made his first court appearance Tuesday. Jesus Manzano-Legarda, 21 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 12a.m. Friday, police booked Manzano-Legarda into...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

COVID clusters double in Kansas K-thru-12 schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of COVID clusters in Kansas schools more than doubled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows 63 active clusters in K-through-12 schools, resulting in 408 cases and one hospitalization. That’s up from 31 schools clusters with 179 cases a week ago. It also makes schools surpass long-term care facilities as locations with the most active clusters. The state showed 60 active clusters in long-term care facilities this week, accounting for 427 cases with 18 hospitalizations and 23 deaths.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
City
Nashville, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
State
Utah State
Little Apple Post

🎥 Community pleads with Kan. shooting suspect to turn himself in

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The search continues for the suspect accused in the nightclub shooting in Wichita that killed one man and injured five women. During a Wednesday afternoon news conference, members of the community including Wichita Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson asked the suspect 22-year-old Keshawn Dawson to turn himself in. Wichita Police Captain Jason Stephens said authorities do not know where Dawson is in hiding. Police have received information that suggests he may be in south Wichita, according to Stephens. There is a reward of up to $2500 through Crime Stoppers for information in the case that leads to an arrest.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

2 Kansas women dead after van, Suburban collide

PAWNEE COUNTY— Two people died in an accident just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by Sarah Jean Kemp, 28, Nekoma, was eastbound on Kansas 156 four miles west of Larned. The Suburban traveled onto the south shoulder and...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Riley Co. Arrest Report Tuesday Sept. 14

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ADRIANO FAURE GARNUETTE, 48, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/person in dating relationship and Criminal damage to property; Without consent value < $1000; Bond $2500.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Lee Ann Womack
Little Apple Post

3,000 Kan. kindergartners skipped last year — now they're behind

WICHITA — Armstrong Drees could have gone to kindergarten last year. He didn’t. His mom, Lindsay, worried about COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly before a vaccine was available for the adults and teens around him. She briefly tried remote school, which was an option last year in the Wichita suburb of Goddard. Ultimately, she decided to keep the 6-year-old home an extra year.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman caught driving with meth, children in car

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violation. Just after 11:30a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2005 Dodge Magnum for a traffic violation near 126 road on U.S. 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation, deputies arrested the driver Amber Lea...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#The World Trade Center#Blessid Union Of Souls#Lonestar#The Utah State Fair#The Kansas State Fair
Little Apple Post

Lawmaker questions plans to put Afghan evacuees in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas said Wednesday that he’s concerned about President Joe Biden’s plan to resettle almost 500 Afghan evacuees in the state because he doesn’t know how well they’re being vetted. Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said he’s worried both that the evacuees...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas felon wanted for weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Sunday night shooting and asking the public for help to locate a suspect. Just after 7 p.m. police responded to the 1900 block of NE Jefferson Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting involving known individuals, according to police department spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

K-State women’s basketball announces 2021-22 Big 12 Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women’s basketball has finalized its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, as the Big 12 Conference slate has been completed. K-State will begin its 26th season of Big 12 action on Sunday, January 2, as the Wildcats host defending Big 12 regular season champion Baylor. This will be the fourth time in nine seasons in which K-State will open a season against Baylor.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy