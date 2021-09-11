🎙 9/11 memories still linger from 2001 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON — On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Kansas State Fair Assistant General Manager Denny Stoecklein had a problem on the fairgrounds he was working to fix. "I think it was on the opening night of the fair, it might have been on the Saturday, I got a call, I got an anonymous phone call," Stoecklein said. "Somebody said, you've got some people working at one of your gates, actually two of your gates that are stealing from you. The fair hires 500 to 600 seasonal folks and a lot of them had been there for many, many years. The people they were saying were doing this were veteran employees."