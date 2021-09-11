Prep Soccer: Defending champion Wheeling Park overpowers Beckley

Beckley – Woodrow Wilson girls soccer head coach Julie Agnor admitted before the regular season started that the schedule for her young team would be challenging.

Four days after battling state tournament contender Cabell Midland, the Flying Eagles faced an even bigger challenge Saturday.

Strolling onto the turf at Paul Cline Stadium for an early morning match was defending Class AAA state champion Wheeling Park.

Playing on the same field where it won the 2020 title, the Patriots looked more than capable of another title run.

Still stocked with key players from that championship team, Wheeling Park dispatched the homestanding Flying Eagles, 7-2.

“We love this field. It is a gorgeous field with so much space,” Wheeling Park head coach Carrie Hanna said. “I thought we utilized the space really well to control the ball and pass the ball really well.”

Before fans could get settled into their seats, Woodrow Wilson keeper, Ally Arthur had faced a heavy attack from the Patriots.

Arthur had two saves in the first five minutes along with intercepting a cross that looked to be a possible early goal for Park.

“You are facing the former state champs and my keeper played lights out. There was not a player out there that didn’t give everything today,” Woodrow Wilson head coach Julie Agnor said.

After withstanding the early storm, the Flying Eagles struck first on Mya Wooton’s direct kick that was just out of the reach of Park keeper, Josephine Kulpa.

Kulpa had made a great poke-save on a previous attempt from Wooton just one-minute earlier.

“We got caught sleeping in the beginning and they jumped up on us early,” Hanna said. “I was proud of my team for not panicking. They settled things down and starting to possess the ball again.”

While Woodrow played inspired, the front-line speed and precision passing from the Patriots (7-1-1) began to take its toll as the match moved towards halftime.

“(Soccer legend) Pele’ says that the team that controls the ball, controls the game. We look to do that,” Hanna said. “I thought we put both the offense and the defense together today. We have been working on putting both sides together.”

Key among the strikers in the opening half was all-state forward, Merritt Delk. Delk evened the match in the 14th minute on an assist from senior Mya Taggert.

Just a sophomore, Delk looked and played well above her age Saturday.

“She didn’t look like a freshman last year either,” Hanna said, smiling. “She is phenomenal and just a tremendous player. I am not sure how many hat tricks she has on the season. She is an ultimate competitor and the complete package of athleticism, tactical, technical and intelligence. She is a handful for everyone.”

Mia Zecca was next to find the net for Park when she controlled a loose ball in the Woodrow end at the top of the box. Zecca turned and dropped a perfect shot just out of the reach of Arthur for a 2-1 lead.

“Anybody can score on this team,” Hanna said. “Because we move the ball so well, I think everyone is confident and composed enough that you just can’t shut one down.”

Making things worse for Woodrow (1-3-2) was the fact that Park was coming off a 1-0 loss to Parkersburg South Thursday, its first of the season.

“That was an emotional game. It was our first loss of the season, so it was nice to come back from that and have a good performance today,” Hanna said.

Delk scored twice more in the latter portion of the first half to complete the hat trick and give the Patriots a 4-1 halftime lead.

“I tell you, Woodrow played really well,” Hanna said. “They were very organized and very tough to breakdown in the first half for sure.”

Zecca, Taggert and junior Casey Ticich would all score in the second half for the visitors, while sophomore Ama Ackon-Annan would find the back of the net for Woodrow.

“My girls came out with a bunch of heart, a bunch of talent and they never quit. They didn’t back down and they weren’t intimidated,” Agnor said. “They ran the game like we were supposed to run the game and they played amazing. I am very proud of them.”

Following the two tough games this week, Woodrow Wilson now turns its attention to Oak Hill. The Flying Eagles will host the Red Devils in a key sectional clash Tuesday.

“Games like this week are preparing us for the finals, That is the end goal,” Agnor said. “The journey is hard and sometimes it’s long, but the end results can be great.”