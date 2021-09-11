CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Cincho should put that

 6 days ago

Gold chain and nickname in a shoebox and bury it in his closet. I hate that kind of crap when you haven’t earned it. He should put that fedora hat in a box too. He needs to leave all that nonsense back in California! Clearly he didn’t learn everything from Trevor.

tigernet.com

Brother, can you spare a point?

I just noticed I am within close striking distance of 18000 of those elusive TNet points. AS such, I have no problem being a point Horah at this time. Who can be the esteemed Lady or Gentleman who gets me to this lofty summit? Thanks in Advance to all who help, and for the rest of you, you know who you are, and have a nice day anyhow.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Death Valley - Kids - Masks

Does my child have to wear a face mask at the game? I am thinking no, but wanted to make sure. Also, to get to my South Club seats, do I head up Press Box Extension and then go up the ramp?. MVP [517]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 658. Joined: 7/10/06.
CLEMSON, SC
ringsidenews.com

Big E Puts Over AEW Star In A Huge Way

Big E won the WWE Title on RAW and he is just getting around to answering all of the congratulations he received after that career-making victory. He saw a tweet from AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs and he couldn’t leave it unanswered. Powerhouse Hobbs sent out a tweet to say: “Let’s...
WWE
State
California State
tigernet.com

The Paws Up Debate

Just hit my wife’s Facebook news articles. Is this a real issue? I mean, I saw it on TV and didn’t like what I saw, but if some fans want to make a fool of themselves by cutting off their pinkie finger and holding up what looks to be a club foot in a pose of a begging Tiger, then so be it. That’s their prerogative. We just shouldn’t show it on TV.
ANIMALS
tigernet.com

funny GT mascot story

My freshman year the tiger was clowning around with the bumble bee during the game. The clowning turned more physical and ended up as basically a fight before security broke up the two. I ran into the guy who was the mascot at a party later in the year. I...
tigernet.com

I am starting to feel as if we lost what made us Unique.

Maybe I'm wrong, maybe a bit too old school, but I feel as if the football program has evolved and modernized in ways that i feel might be slightly negative over the long haul. Many may and likely will disagree and that is fine, flame away. Here is my thought however. A few seasons ago I recall it coming out that when fall camp started, all of the players basically signed off of social media. The focus was on game one and every game after. Other programs might have kids tweeting, gramming, whatever, but the Power Rangers and others stayed the course and stayed focused. Fast forward to last season and between social justice, covid and whatever else, social media stayed on. Does that have anything to do with the lack of an offensive line push or DE production? Not really, but as a whole things just felt different and the product on the field HAS been different I think most would agree. Many of us saw the signs early in the season and kept whistling past the graveyard. Now to this year, with NIL, players needing their "Brand" and social media following to be strong for more $ I fear that horse is never going back to the barn. None of this means that we can't still hit those highest goals again, but it does feel as if some of the small things that made the program stand apart are now gone. Just my .02 cents. Go Tigers!
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Big Cincho
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Usain Bolt has message for Sha’Carri Richardson about trash talk

Usain Bolt has a message for Sha’Carri Richardson regarding her trash talk. The retired Jamaican sprinting legend was interviewed by the New York Post to promote his new music album. In the interview, Bolt talked about Richardson, who is a top American sprinter in the 100 m. Bolt says Richardson...
CELEBRITIES
Gold
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

JaVale McGee Blames Shaquille O'Neal For Almost Ruining His Career: "You Can Make A Lowlight Of Jordan Right Now. If You’ve Never Seen His Highlight, You Would Think He Was The Worst Player In The World.”

Since retiring from the league, Shaquille O'Neal has been connected to the league in various ways. He is now an NBA analyst on NBA on TNT and he has his own show known as 'Shaqtin' a Fool.'. In the show, Shaq reacts to some of the funny moments that happen...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Shelley Meyer Reacts To Urban Meyer, USC Rumors

Just over 24 hours ago, the USC Trojans shocked the college football world when the program announced its moving on from head coach Clay Helton. The divorce isn’t exactly surprising, but the timing is. Helton has been on thin ice seemingly during his entire time in charge of the Trojans program, but a brutal loss to Stanford was the final blow.
NFL
Big Cat Country

Big Cat Country Q&A: Should Jaguars fans panic if we lose?

It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time to answer some Jacksonville Jaguars questions!. Today we’re talking about the possibility of (gulp!) losing, player projections, and more. Ryan from Ontario, Canada. Q: What stat line do you expect James Robinson to finish with this season now that he...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giger: Should Big Ten expand, and would Pitt be candidate?

Some small semblance of stability is getting set to return to college football, with the Big 12 expected to formally invite Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF on Friday. When (and if) those schools do join the Big 12 in the next year or two, it will strengthen the league from its current position, although it won't come close to matching the impact of departures by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Jessamine Journal

Levis looks to put up big numbers, prep for NFL opportunities

Quarterback Will Levis, a Penn State transfer, will be looking for big numbers this season as he pursues future NFL career opportunities. Sixty-five FBS quarterbacks threw for at least 2,500 yards in 2019 — the last full collegiate season — and another threw for at least 2,000 yards. Can Kentucky do that? If UK plays 13 games by going to a bowl, Levis would need to average about 192 yards passing per game to reach 2,500 yards if he plays in all 13 games.
NFL

