Martha Baker Trout
Martha Baker (Mom) Trout, age 80 of Gainesville passed away Saturday September 11, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side. Martha graduated from East Hall High School, Gainesville Jr College & Brenau College. Martha retired from teaching at Tadmore Elementary and Sugar Hill Elementary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, the beach, the mountains, visiting antique shows & working in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry & Beulah Baker and a son, Mitch Trout.accesswdun.com
