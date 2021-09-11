CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family members, 20 years later, offer fond recollections of 9/11 victims at World Trade Center ceremony

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

NEW YORK — When Anthoula Katsimatides recalled her brother’s 9/11 death on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center, she spoke of inspiration. The actress/writer/producer, at the annual lower Manhattan memorial for the victims of the terrorist attack, thanked sibling John for redirecting her life from the afterlife following the Cantor Fitzgerald broker’s death on Sept. 11, 2001. He was just 31.

