NASCAR Honors America’s Spirit and Unity with Patriotic 9/11 Video

NASCAR is a uniquely American sport. Born out of bootlegging stock car drivers trying to dodge the law in prohibition-era Appalachia, the high-speed spectator sport now has tens of millions of fans across the country. Because NASCAR is so tied up in the American identity, it has always been conscious of paying tribute. Whether honoring the military or the innocent folks who sacrificed so much during the 9/11 attacks, the racing giant prides itself on recognizing those contributions.