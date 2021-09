SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake varsity volleyball team dominated the Saranac Chiefs Thursday in its first match of the season, sweeping all three games by scores of 25-11, 26-24 and 25-5. After cruising through the first set, the Red Storm took a 10-1 lead in the second set. That lead would diminish as the Chiefs went on a run. With Saranac leading 24-23, the Red Storm showed their will to come back and eventually won the set.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO