CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, NC

Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

morganton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
evangelinetoday.com

Weather update

Acadia LA-St. Landry LA-Evangeline LA-Allen LA- 709 PM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Evangeline, northern. Acadia, central St. Landry and east central Allen Parishes through. 800 PM CDT... At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near. Reddell, or near Ville Platte,...
EVANGELINE, LA
Morganton News Herald

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
MORGANTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy