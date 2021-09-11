[ARCHIVES] Vitor Belfort Accuses Chris Weidman Of Using Steroids
[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 16, 2015, 5:40 PM]. Vitor Belfort doesn’t appear to have any problems with keeping the public dialogue about him and steroids open if his latest statements are any indication. UOL Esporte in Brazil (translation by Guilherme Cruz at MMAFighting) at a media event in Sao Paulo today reports that, seemingly out of nowhere, he started accusing UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman of taking steroids during training camps and cycling off in time to pass drug tests.www.mmanews.com
