CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

[ARCHIVES] Vitor Belfort Accuses Chris Weidman Of Using Steroids

By David Bixenspan
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 16, 2015, 5:40 PM]. Vitor Belfort doesn’t appear to have any problems with keeping the public dialogue about him and steroids open if his latest statements are any indication. UOL Esporte in Brazil (translation by Guilherme Cruz at MMAFighting) at a media event in Sao Paulo today reports that, seemingly out of nowhere, he started accusing UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman of taking steroids during training camps and cycling off in time to pass drug tests.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Chris Weidman
Person
Dan Henderson
Wrestling-edge.com

Vitor Belfort Reveals Evander Holyfield Bank Payment

This upcoming fight between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is going to be a special one. Not only are these two fighters extremely talented and well paid for being so, but we also have Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr commentating the showdown. Whatever you think about Donald Trump is fine, but one thing is for sure – this truly is a fight all about money and Donald Trump commentating proves just that as Vitor opens up about how money plays a huge role here. Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ UFC Fighter At Bar?
UFC
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Testosterone#Combat#Lsb Archives#Mmafighting#Chrisweidman#Ng Dl#Fox Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
punditarena.com

Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round. Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz accuses Anderson Silva of landing illegal shots: ‘I need to practice this combo’

Tito Ortiz attempts to dismiss fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) titleholder Anderson Silva’s victory in the aftermath of their recent boxing match. Silva vs. Ortiz served as the co-main event of Triller’s boxing pay-per-view (PPV), which took place inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Sat., Sept. 11. The card was headlined by Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort (watch highlights). Silva scored a faceplant knockout (KO) against an overzealous Ortiz (watch highlights). The finish officially came at 1:22 of round one.
UFC
Outsider.com

Mike Tyson Settles Debate on Who Won Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Fight

The buzz-worthy fight night between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is now in the past. The Showtime feature got a large celebrity following as everyone shared their thoughts on who would be the winner in the ring. Millions of people streamed the fight from home.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Dana White claims Anderson Silva ‘might actually be the GOAT of combat sports’

The future was looking pretty grim for Anderson Silva after the former UFC middleweight champion was released from his Endeavor contract back in late 2020. Rightfully so, considering the 46 year-old Brazilian was coming off his third straight loss, part of a dreadful 1-7 (1 NC) run over the last nine years.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Tito Ortiz reacts to Anderson Silva’s gift for his girlfriend

Tito Ortiz thanked his fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva for his touching gesture after their recent boxing match. On Saturday, former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva went head-to-head inside the ring. The match didn’t last long as the Brazilian stunned “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in the very first round and was declared winner via KO.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Vitor Belfort ‘looking like’ he’s done competing in MMA

Vitor Belfort made his name in MMA, the UFC more specifically. It appears as though those days are done for him as he competes in boxing. Belfort is set to compete at Triller Fight Club Legends II on a Saturday, in the main event against heavyweight boxing great, Evander Holyfield. The bout has received quite a bit of criticism considering Holyfield’s age and current fighting shape.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy