A Very Special 1994 Mercedes W124 Brabus 6.5 Recently Emerged From The Shadows
The Mercedes W124 is praised for its build quality and the ability to survive just about anything (or so they say). When it comes to performance versions, the 500E is the first to come to mind, since it technically laid the foundation for a future lineup of V8-powered Mercedes performance sedans. Then came the E60 AMG “Hammer” with a bigger V-8 and more power. The Brabus 6.5, however, is even more special. In addition to being even more powerful, there’s only one in existence.www.topspeed.com
