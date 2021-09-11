CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Very Special 1994 Mercedes W124 Brabus 6.5 Recently Emerged From The Shadows

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mercedes W124 is praised for its build quality and the ability to survive just about anything (or so they say). When it comes to performance versions, the 500E is the first to come to mind, since it technically laid the foundation for a future lineup of V8-powered Mercedes performance sedans. Then came the E60 AMG “Hammer” with a bigger V-8 and more power. The Brabus 6.5, however, is even more special. In addition to being even more powerful, there’s only one in existence.

Top Speed

The BMW 333i Is The Rare Version of the E30 You Probably Forgot About

When talking about the BMW E30, you probably think of the E30 M3. The legendary lightweight Bavarian coupe came in 1986, as a homologation model for the Group A, DTM series. Although this is considered to be the ultimate version of the E30, there is another much more obscure model, and wait till you learn what engine they put in it.
CARS
Top Speed

The Lexus IS 500 Blends V-8 Power With Styling at Anti-German Prices

Can Lexus’ latest attempt at a sports sedan truly out-shine the stuffy Germans at BMW, Audi, and Mercedes? Quite possibly, but let’s just say this is not a case of "buy the Lexus because you cannot afford the BMW." This is about a V-8 Lexus Sedan than could create some headaches in a few German HQs.
BUYING CARS
robbreport.com

From a 1963 Aston Martin to a 2020 Ford GT: The 10 Best Collector Cars at the This Year’s Quail Motorsports Gathering

Monterey Car Week‘s annual concours, the Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, always attracts a covey of automotive outliers in addition to more familiar fare in the world of collector cars. Last month’s event was no exception, as it proved a showcase not just for historic classics but also for cutting-edge concepts and even new production models from manufacturers aiming to put their star cars in front of enthusiasts fortunate enough to score a ticket to the exclusive expo.
CARS
Top Speed

With The New Off-Road Trim, Mercedes G-Wagon Returns To Its Military Roots

However, the boxy SUV has much humbler beginnings, as it was originally developed as a military vehicle. It seems Mercedes remembered that and decided to give us a G-Wagon that doesn’t mind getting dirty. The new version is called the G-Wagon Professional Line and it turns the boxy SUV from...
CARS
Autosport Online

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, it has emerged that Red Bull has lodged a query with the FIA regarding a design concept that it believes Mercedes is running. It is understood the suspicion revolves around Mercedes potentially super cooling air that is going through the engine plenum to help deliver additional performance.
MOTORSPORTS
AutoExpress

Only special standalone Mercedes-AMG electric cars to get ‘63’ badge

Mercedes-AMG’s chief technical officer Jochen Hermann has revealed that the brand’s all-new EQE saloon, EQS limousine and upcoming EQS SUV will all miss out on a high-performance 63 version. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2021 Munich Motor Show, Hermann said that models built on the brand's EVA2 architecture would...
CARS
Top Speed

A Porsche 911 Turbo Gives The BMW M5 CS A Taste Of Its Own Medicine On The Drag Strip

BMW has upped the ante with the 2022 M5 CS. It makes more power than the M5 Competition, which itself comes with over 600 horses. It is also 230 pounds lighter, thanks to the generous use of carbon fiber. It has been a terror for other stock cars on the drag strip lately, but it seems like another German is here to put it in its place.
CARS
Top Speed

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz was quite active at the 2021 IAA Mobility Show. It came up with five vehicles there, which included the AMG EQS, the EQG Concept, the EQB crossover, and the Maybach EQS SUV. Among this lot was also the EQE, an E-Class-based electric sedan. This baby EQS is loaded to the gills and seems like a sweet package at the onset. The only fly in the ointment is the availability of the single-motor setup, to begin with, but a dual-motor setup EQE and an AMG EQE will arrive in the future.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

2023 Aston Martin DBX S: Super-SUV set for V12 power

Aston Martin is readying a heavily uprated performance version of the DBX to rival the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and it looks highly likely to adopt V12 power. Fresh shots from our photographer at the Nurbürgring show a lightly camouflaged prototype being put through its paces, with signs of a bespoke styling package for the range-topper centring around a new front grille and beefed-up air intakes, but more telling are reports that it sounded extremely similar to the V12-engined DB11 and DBS.
CARS
Motor1.com

Pagani Zonda F With AMG-Sourced V12 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn

Unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn allow any make or model to pick its own cruising speed. Various types of vehicles can attempt to hit or even reach their top speeds, regardless of their performance, though more is better. However, it’s not every day that a Pagani Zonda F, a rare hypercar that arrived in 2005, hits the iconic road in a new video from Shmee150.
CARS
Top Speed

Ranking The Coolest Supercars Of The ’90s

The 90s era lent itself to extravagance and performance in the automotive world. Most economies were doing well, and consumer optimism was up, resulting in significant sales. That allowed auto manufacturers to extend their extra-curricular budgets and invest in cutting-edge research. The result was creative electronics that allowed an increase in output while still playing within the designated emission rules of the time. The automotive 90s focused mostly on performance, though, rather than comfort or safety. Unlike today’s supercars, which prioritize the cabin, utility, and engine, these cars were mostly engine. Some, of course, did better than others, as it was a case of mostly trial and error to decipher which combination of features provided the best results. The following is a list of particularly cool cars of this unforgettable period.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: A Little Bit More, Everywhere

In 2003, the year we reviewed the first Bentley Continental GT, Dave Brailsford took over as performance director of British Cycling, where he became known for the phrase, "the aggregation of marginal gains." He explained the working philosophy to the BBC as breaking down every aspect of riding a bicycle—from pedals to the best pillows for the best sleep—and improving each aspect 1 percent to achieve a significant cumulative improvement.
CARS
Top Speed

2021 BMW X6 M Competition By Manhart Performance

German-tuner Manhart Performance has laid its hands on the BMW X6 M Competition and given it a rather radical and unique twist. The company has dropped oodles of forged carbon fiber on it inside and out. It even comes with new wheels, an exhaust system, and a tuned suspension setup. Not to mention, Manhart has also given a power boost to further distinguish it from the standard X6 M. The price is not revealed, but the MHX6 700 WB isn’t going to be cheap by any means.
CARS
crossroadstoday.com

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed First Drive: A Luxury Cruise Missile

The Bentley Continental GT Speed can do donuts. We know of this unexpected (and, perhaps, gauche) talent because, during our recent test drive of this sportier, $275,000, up-powered (650 horsepower!) iteration of the flying-B brand’s best-known and longest-lived model, we did a series of smokey donuts in a searing chartreuse Speed Coupe.
CARS
AutoExpress

New Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible 2021 review

In coupe or convertible form, the Speed adds more power and performance to the already compelling Continental GT package. Its chassis is as capable and borders on witchcraft, especially when the ride and refinement are well beyond anything that its rivals can compete with. Throw in the sublime interior and incredible materials and quality, and it’s a genuinely difficult car to fault.
CARS
Top Speed

Supercar Blondie Gives Us a Tour Of The Most Expensive Car In The World

Supercar Blondie has made it a habit of giving us the tour on some of the most epic cars and concepts ever created. Lately, this included quite a few legendary classics, and the one Supercar Blondie is showing us this time is arguably the ultimate – a Mercedes 300 SLR of which only two were made. And she even managed to get behind the wheel and drive it.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Donkervoort D8 GTO Individual Series

Donkervoort prepares to end its D8 GTO family in style! The Dutch company announced the new D8 GTO Individual Series - a special D8 GTO that is, in fact, a little bit more than just a special edition supercar. In fact, the new Individual Series is about offering customers the possibility to customize the car based on their exact specifications, and only the sky and the law is the limit!
CARS
Top Speed

2021 Nissan GT-R T Spec - gallery

The Nissan GT-R has been in production for the last 14 years, so it’s getting a little long in the tooth. Now, Nissan has unveiled the 2021 GT-R T-Spec to pay homage to R34 GT-R before it goes out of production. The T-Spec has been launched with your choice of...
CARS

