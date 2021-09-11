CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Western football rallies past No. 11 Dickinson State

By Luke Shelton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDICKINSON, N.D. — It wasn't a perfect game, but the Bulldogs still found a way to dig in and pull out a win. Colten McPhee scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with just under 3 minutes remaining in the game to put Montana Western up by double digits, and the Bulldogs overcame a 9-point halftime deficit and a slew of turnovers to earn a 42-30 non-conference road win over Dickinson State on Saturday at the Henry Biesiot Activities Center.

