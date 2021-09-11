Delaware police: New Jersey man shot in outdoor fight

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Jersey man was critically wounded Saturday after being shot several times when a late-night fight occurred in a large outdoor crowd in Delaware, police said.

The fight occurred about 1:30 a.m. at an intersection with U.S. Highway 13 near New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The 25-year-old shooting victim, who wasn’t immediately identified by troopers, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to police. State police had no suspect on Saturday and said the investigation was ongoing.

State troopers closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 13 after the shooting, and evidence markers were in the street, including one near a handgun, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.