Delaware State

Delaware police: New Jersey man shot in outdoor fight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A New Jersey man was critically wounded Saturday after being shot several times when a late-night fight occurred in a large outdoor crowd in Delaware, police said.

The fight occurred about 1:30 a.m. at an intersection with U.S. Highway 13 near New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The 25-year-old shooting victim, who wasn’t immediately identified by troopers, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, according to police. State police had no suspect on Saturday and said the investigation was ongoing.

State troopers closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 13 after the shooting, and evidence markers were in the street, including one near a handgun, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

The Associated Press

2 people killed in shooting in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Two people have been killed in a shooting in Yazoo City, police say, but few details were released. The gunfire happened Thursday afternoon near a food store on Broadway Street, media outlets reported. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said there was a large crowd at the scene, which law enforcement worked to disperse. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.
YAZOO CITY, MS
