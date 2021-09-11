CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas county extends mask rule; aviation firms to get $104M

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Most Wyandotte County residents will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces into mid-November, and Kansas aviation companies are set to receive nearly $104 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The mask requirement applies in Kansas City, Kansas, and to residents aged 5 and older and to businesses and houses of worship. It also requires people to wear masks when receiving health care services.

Wyandotte County imposed the mandate in August, and it is now set to remain in place through Nov. 18. The county commission voted this past week to extend the mandate by two months.

It does not apply in the cities of Bonner Springs and Edwardsville, but almost 157,000 of the county’s 169,000 residents or 93% live in Kansas City, Kansas.

The pandemic relief funds for aviation manufacturing firms will go to 31 companies and is designed to help them keep a total of nearly 4,300 jobs, The Wichita Eagle reports.

Twenty-six of the companies are in Wichita, a national hub for the aviation industry, and another four firms are in south-central Kansas. One company is in Kansas City, Kansas.

