David Luiz has reportedly snubbed moves to both Ligue 1 and Serie A since leaving Arsenal on a free transfer this summer as he continues the search for his next club. The centre-back departed the Emirates in July after the club decided not to extend his contract, keen to get his £100,000-a-week salary off their wage bill, and he has since been on the lookout for the next chapter in his career - linked heavily with a move back to Brazil with Flamengo.

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO