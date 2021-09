The cotton market initially traded higher Wednesday, even surpassing the 95.00-cent mark, but overhead grower-selling, as well as some speculative squaring, pushed prices off. The cotton market initially traded higher Wednesday, even surpassing the 95.00-cent mark, but overhead grower-selling, as well as some speculative squaring, pushed prices off. Nonetheless, the appearance of late session “recovery buying” slightly lifted prices positive. Still to the former point, producers haven’t seen 95 cents as an actionable price since the big Aug. 17 high, thus they were willing sellers at 95.00 cents or greater. Yet, when some of the net-long speculative traders saw that 95.00 cents was not going to stick, they became skittish and sold into the rally as well. Of course, all eyes are on Friday’s WASDE data from USDA.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO