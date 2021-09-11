CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona PD and Arizona Nonprofit Team up to Save Lives from Heart Disease

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGriffith Blue Heart 501c(3) Nonprofit donates additional automated external defibrillators “AEDs” to further Sedona police department’s resuscitation program thanks to a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona. The AEDs will outfit more of Sedona’s patrol officers to help save lives from the community’s leading cause of death: heart disease. Thanks to a donation by the Sedona Fire District to further Griffith Blue Heart’s training programs, Sedona police department also received a certificate for advanced law enforcement resuscitation training.

www.signalsaz.com

