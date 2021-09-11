Sedona PD and Arizona Nonprofit Team up to Save Lives from Heart Disease

Griffith Blue Heart 501c(3) Nonprofit donates additional automated external defibrillators “AEDs” to further Sedona police department’s resuscitation program thanks to a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona. The AEDs will outfit more of Sedona’s patrol officers to help save lives from the community’s leading cause of death: heart disease. Thanks to a donation by the Sedona Fire District to further Griffith Blue Heart’s training programs, Sedona police department also received a certificate for advanced law enforcement resuscitation training.