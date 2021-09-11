QB battle continues as Gators explode in first half for 42-20 win over USF
Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones started strong and got the Gators up quickly, but backup quarterback Anthony Richardson one-upped Jones for the second game in a row when he came into the game. The two combined for over 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns while also running for almost 200 yards and a couple of scores. In the end, Florida won 42-20 and it was Dan Mullen’s 100th as acollege football head coach.247sports.com
