QB battle continues as Gators explode in first half for 42-20 win over USF

By Bob Redman
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gators quarterback Emory Jones started strong and got the Gators up quickly, but backup quarterback Anthony Richardson one-upped Jones for the second game in a row when he came into the game. The two combined for over 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns while also running for almost 200 yards and a couple of scores. In the end, Florida won 42-20 and it was Dan Mullen’s 100th as acollege football head coach.

247sports.com

