Pittsburgh, PA

Local Veterans And Supporters Complete ‘Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K’ In Remembrance Of 9/11

 5 days ago
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local veterans and supporters completed a virtual 5K in Pittsburgh on Saturday to support wounded veterans on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K is a physical event that honors and empowers wounded veterans and their families.

The 5K began at 8:46 a.m., exactly 20 years to the minute after the first attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001.

Participants carried flags to show support, carried weights representing the responsibilities veterans carry while serving the country, or another person to symbolize one veteran carrying another in their time of need.

It was the fourth year of the event and in-person events will take place in Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Nashville Tennessee. It will also be a virtual event so participants can take part nationwide.

More information can be found on the Wounded Warriors Project Carry Forward website at this link .

New Americans Take Oath Of Citizenship At City County Building

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are now officially more than a dozen new U.S. citizens in our area. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto oversaw the naturalization ceremony at the City County Building Thursday morning. U.S. Customs and Immigration Service says the ceremony is part of the Welcome to Pittsburgh initiative which has seen naturalization ceremonies in the City County building since 2015, but this was the first ceremony since the pandemic started. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) One of the new citizens said he’d been dreaming of this day. “In this moment of happiness, I want to share that this is the moment I’ve dreamed of since I laid my feet in this beautiful soil. I’ll keep on working hard, following my dreams and loving this beautiful country of ours,” he said. The new citizens got a packet of info including the words to the Star-Spangled Banner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Moves 60th Anniversary Light Up Night Celebration To Saturday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night is moving. The city’s annual celebration to ring in the holiday season will still be held in downtown Pittsburgh, but this year’s festivities are moving by one day to the Saturday before Thanksgiving rather than the Friday before. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership has marked Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, as the date for the Highmark Light Up Night Celebration. This year also marks its 60th anniversary. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup says in a press release, “Highmark Light Up Night marks the beginning of Downtown Pittsburgh’s holiday celebrations, and we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patients Coming To AHN From Other States With Overwhelmed Hospital Systems

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AHN is taking care of patients from across the country as hospitals reach capacity in other states. This comes as West Virginia’s most recent numbers reached a record of almost 900 people hospitalized with COVID-19. On July 4, that number was 52. AHN says they are constantly hearing from hospitals all over the country. It has a delicate balance of helping them and still meeting the needs of our region. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave a morbid view on the situation. “A lot more people are going to die,” he said during a briefing Wednesday. “If you have chosen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mustafa Alowemer Expected To Plead Guilty To Planning To Bomb Legacy International Worship Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of plotting to bomb a church on the North Side in the name of ISIS is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. RELATED STORIES: Report: Accused Terrorist Mustafa Alowemer Has Until August 30 To Plead Guilty Discovery Phase Continues In Case Of 21-Year-Old Accused Of Planning To Bomb North Side Church Mustafa Alowemer To Remain In Jail After Detention Hearing On Federal Terrorism Charges Syria Native Accused In Church Bomb Plot Arraigned On Terrorism Charges Suspect In Pittsburgh Church Bomb Plot Indicted On Terrorism Charges New Evidence Photos Released In Alleged Pittsburgh Church Bombing Terror Plot ‘Something...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Olympian From Pittsburgh Uses Her Experiences To Help Promote Important Of Organizing Finances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Distrust of the financial industry is common in the African American community. A young woman from Pittsburgh is working to change that, but you probably know her for another role – an Olympian. Lauryn Williams wears all of her Olympic hardware only when she’s asked to, for speaking engagements or for TV reporters, but she always holds the Olympics close to her heart. Williams, who grew up in Rochester and now lives in Dallas, is the only American woman to win an Olympic medal in both the summer and winter Olympics, winning in track and bobsled. When she found herself earning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dozens Of Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination Cards Seized In Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The feds have seized two shipments of dozens of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Pittsburgh. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the second of two shipments on Sept. 7. The two international mail parcels from China contained a combined 70 cards. (CBP Photo /Handout) The first was stopped on Aug. 24 after officers noticed the cards were low-quality and imported by a consignee who wasn’t from the CDC or a certified medical entity. A hold was then placed on the second shipment destined to the same Beaver County consignee. William Fitting, CBP’s port director in Pittsburgh, says vendors who peddle counterfeit vaccination cards pose a serious health and safety threat to Americans. The investigation continues.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lighting Of Garden Theater On North Side Marks Groundbreaking Of Decades-Long Project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The old Garden Theater on the North Side is once again shining bright. Wednesday night was “Light Up Night” for the old theater. The lighting of the marquee marked the groundbreaking for a project that has been decades in the making. Q and Trek Development will build apartment units as well as retail spaces at the corner of North Avenue and Federal Street. It was a landmark day for a site and a project that has stopped and started many times – going all the way back to when Tom Murphy was the mayor of Pittsburgh. “There’s a long history of this,” Murphy said. “When we see this beautiful building going up, remember that history, we’re replacing a place that all the kids in Pittsburgh were told not to go, with something much greater.” The new homes and businesses at The Garden Theater should be ready for move-in by about this time next year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Butler Street In Etna Named One of Pennsylvania’s ‘Greatest Places’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ETNA (KDKA) — One of the greatest places in the United States is right here in Western Pennsylvania. Butler Street in Etna has been named 2021’s ‘Great Place’ winner in the Streets category. The designation comes from Pennsylvania’s chapter of the American Planning Association. The judges were impressed with Butler Street’s transformation into the beautiful and pedestrian-friendly place it has become. Butler Street is home to several shops and restaurants, making it a place for both locals and visitors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
