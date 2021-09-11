Local Veterans And Supporters Complete ‘Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K’ In Remembrance Of 9/11

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local veterans and supporters completed a virtual 5K in Pittsburgh on Saturday to support wounded veterans on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The Wounded Warrior Project Carry Forward 5K is a physical event that honors and empowers wounded veterans and their families.

The 5K began at 8:46 a.m., exactly 20 years to the minute after the first attack on the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001.

Participants carried flags to show support, carried weights representing the responsibilities veterans carry while serving the country, or another person to symbolize one veteran carrying another in their time of need.

It was the fourth year of the event and in-person events will take place in Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Nashville Tennessee. It will also be a virtual event so participants can take part nationwide.

More information can be found on the Wounded Warriors Project Carry Forward website at this link .