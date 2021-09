Watch live BBC News coverage of New York's 9/11 commemoration. 'It was the only moment of true, in-your-guts, fear'. On 11 September 2001, Stephen Evans was a BBC reporter heading to an 09:30 meeting in the World Trade Center. In a fortunate twist, he changed his mind about having breakfast up there and instead stopped for coffee down the street before entering the ground floor of the South Tower.

