Ronaldo overcomes nerves for Man United homecoming double

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance in his second spell for Manchester United in the home match against Newcastle in the Premier League. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Ronaldo will definitely feature at Old Trafford but didn't confirm if it would be from the start. Tottenham leads on a maximum nine points as the league returns after the international break, and is away to Crystal Palace. Chelsea hosts Aston Villa and champion Manchester City is likely to be tested at Leicester. Arsenal and Norwich have both lost all three of their opening games heading into their meeting at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO