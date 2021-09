The Arizona Cardinals secured a dominant 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in week one of the NFL season, and while it was exciting for fans in the valley to watch, it’s time to move on to week two. It will be the return of Patrick Peterson to the desert, as the Minnesota Vikings make the trip to State Farm Stadium on Sunday after a disappointing 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

