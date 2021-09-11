5 southern Indiana teens hospitalized after car crash
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A one-car crash in southern Indiana Friday evening left 5 teens hospitalized. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Spencer County Dispatch received 911 calls of a single vehicle crash with multiple injuries on State Road 62 near County Road 1050 East, just outside of Saint Meinrad. Indiana State Police responded with other emergency personnel and found a black Toyota in a corn field off the north side of State Road 62 with extensive damage.www.wane.com
