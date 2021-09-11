CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

5 southern Indiana teens hospitalized after car crash

WANE-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A one-car crash in southern Indiana Friday evening left 5 teens hospitalized. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Spencer County Dispatch received 911 calls of a single vehicle crash with multiple injuries on State Road 62 near County Road 1050 East, just outside of Saint Meinrad. Indiana State Police responded with other emergency personnel and found a black Toyota in a corn field off the north side of State Road 62 with extensive damage.

www.wane.com

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spencer County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Meinrad, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Spencer County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Southern Indiana#Spencer County Dispatch

Comments / 0

Community Policy