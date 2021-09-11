ALL THAT REMAINS Pulls Out Of BLUE RIDGE And INKCARCERATION Festivals After Positive COVID-19 Test

In a new interview with Australia’s “Scars And Guitars” podcast, guitarist Bill Steer of British extreme metal pioneers CARCASS addressed the suggestion that this band’s fourth album, 1993’s “Heartwork”, was an influence on groups like AT THE GATES, IN FLAMES and DARK TRANQUILLITY, who are part of what is now widely now widely known as “the Gothenburg sound,” a subgenre of heavy metal music that combines death metal with the melodious and harmonic elements of the new wave of British heavy metal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I’ve met some of those guys. I mean, you could say I maybe know a couple [of them]. Jeff [Walker, CARCASS bassist/vocalist] certainly does. I’ve not really heard anything of that nature from them. I guess one or two of the guys in IN FLAMES seem to be admirers of ‘Heartwork’ or whatever. All I can say is it might have been a factor, but I think there’s other things going on. When I hear AT THE GATES, for example, stylistically, I think that’s fairly different from us. They plow a different furrow. It’s much more kind of direct and focused, I suppose. Our stuff is more sprawling. So it covers more territory. But if you really want the kind of heads-down, meat-and-potatoes death metal with a bit of melodic spice, that’s what they deliver. So I’m definitely aware that for a lot of people, that band is what it’s all about. There are people who think that’s where the melodic kind of strain of death metal originated and they perhaps just don’t own any CARCASS records; it’s not their bag.”

