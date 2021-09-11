CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

ALL THAT REMAINS Pulls Out Of BLUE RIDGE And INKCARCERATION Festivals After Positive COVID-19 Test

 6 days ago

ALL THAT REMAINS has canceled its appearances at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival (September 11) in Danville, Virginia and the Inkcarceration festival (September 12) in Mansfield, Ohio after one of the bandmembers tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today (Saturday, September 11), ALL THAT REMAINS frontman Phil Labonte released the following...

WBTM

Blue Ridge Rock Festival ends on a high note

BLAIRS, Va. – Thousands attended the four-day Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Blairs. And while things got off to a rocky start, many in attendance say festival organizers got it together on the last couple of days of the festival, adding shuttle buses, extra security and more portable toilets in and around the campsites.
BLAIRS, VA
SFGate

Yola Cancels Concerts After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Singer-songwriter Yola has canceled two upcoming concert appearances after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a post on her social media. “Unfortunately Yola has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” the statement reads. “She is fully vaccinated, feeling ok with only mild symptoms at this time. However, she will no longer be able to perform at Summerfest in Milwaukee or at Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Sunday. We will keep you all posted on how she is doing ASAP.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

Multiple workers, volunteers at Oak Leaf Festival test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Fayette County said if you attended the Oak Leaf Festival on Saturday you should “consider yourself exposed" to COVID-19. Several workers and volunteers at the festival have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Fayette County Health Department. The annual festival, which began on Sept. 2 and runs through Sunday, is held in Oak Hill.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEVILDRIVER Pulls Out Of Florida's REBEL ROCK Festival Over COVID-19 Concerns

DEVILDRIVER has canceled its appearance at the Rebel Rock festival over COVID-19 concerns. The Californian metal band pulled out of the event, which is set to take place between September 24 and September 26 in Orlando, Florida, "due to the new COVID variant and logistics around keeping everyone safe," frontman Dez Fafara announced on social media today.
FLORIDA STATE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KORN Guitarist MUNKY To Sit Out Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

KORN guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer will sit out some of the band's upcoming shows after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. "Unfortunately, Munky has tested positive for COVID," KORN said in a statement. "He is doing OK, but he will not be playing some of our upcoming shows. The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery. We'll see you tonight, Utah."
PUBLIC HEALTH
purecountry1067.com

Zoo Atlanta Will Vaccinate Gorillas After Some Test Positive For COVID-19

Zoo Atlanta says it will be vaccinating its gorilla population after some tested positive for COVID-19. The zoo says several western lowland gorillas were tested after showing symptoms such as “coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite”. They believe the gorillas were infected by a zoo worker who tested...
ATLANTA, GA
Outsider.com

Missing Grand Teton National Park Hiker Gabby Petito Had Spotify Playlist That Authorities Think Can Provide Answers

With record-breaking attendance across Grand Teton National Park and all National Parks for that matter, a lot of unfortunate things are on the rise as a result. There’s been an uptick in littering, for example, along with increased odds for animal encounters that can sometimes be deadly. Another deadly danger park visitors might not want to think about? Going missing.
LIFESTYLE
fox29.com

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

A series of haunting songs appeared on missing New York woman Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone. Many of the songs, collected on an account she appeared to share with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, focus on love and heartache.
MUSIC
AZFamily

Phoenix pediatrician says all four children tested positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Gary Kirkilas has been on the front lines, fighting against COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. But last week the virus hit close to home. All four of his children, ages 7, 4, 2 and 2 months, all tested positive for COVID-19. "We were absolutely very scared," says Kirkilas, a pediatrician with Phoenix Childrens Hospital. He says all four of his children developed a fever that progressed to a cough. "The Delta Variant is very infectious and when one child gets it, it's very easy for the next child to get it."
PHOENIX, AZ
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
wesb.com

Did CARCASS’s ‘Heartwork’ Inspire ‘The Gothenburg Sound’? BILL STEER Weighs In

In a new interview with Australia’s “Scars And Guitars” podcast, guitarist Bill Steer of British extreme metal pioneers CARCASS addressed the suggestion that this band’s fourth album, 1993’s “Heartwork”, was an influence on groups like AT THE GATES, IN FLAMES and DARK TRANQUILLITY, who are part of what is now widely now widely known as “the Gothenburg sound,” a subgenre of heavy metal music that combines death metal with the melodious and harmonic elements of the new wave of British heavy metal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “I’ve met some of those guys. I mean, you could say I maybe know a couple [of them]. Jeff [Walker, CARCASS bassist/vocalist] certainly does. I’ve not really heard anything of that nature from them. I guess one or two of the guys in IN FLAMES seem to be admirers of ‘Heartwork’ or whatever. All I can say is it might have been a factor, but I think there’s other things going on. When I hear AT THE GATES, for example, stylistically, I think that’s fairly different from us. They plow a different furrow. It’s much more kind of direct and focused, I suppose. Our stuff is more sprawling. So it covers more territory. But if you really want the kind of heads-down, meat-and-potatoes death metal with a bit of melodic spice, that’s what they deliver. So I’m definitely aware that for a lot of people, that band is what it’s all about. There are people who think that’s where the melodic kind of strain of death metal originated and they perhaps just don’t own any CARCASS records; it’s not their bag.”
ROCK MUSIC
wesb.com

PA Bird of Prey Now Endangered

One Pennsylvania raptor Saturday was placed on the state’s endangered-species list, while another previously classified as a threatened species was upgraded. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners placed the northern goshawk on the state’s endangered-species list, and removed the peregrine falcon from the state’s threatened species list. The Board of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

J&J Vaccine Available at Garlic Festival

Visitors to the Garlic Festival in Cuba this weekend can pick up something other than their favorite herb: a COVID-19 shot. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at a pop-up clinic at the Festival on Saturday from 11am until 4pm. For more information, tinyurl.com/CubaGarlic.
HEALTH

