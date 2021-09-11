CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA

Willis-Knighton Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

By BPT Staff
bossierpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillis-Knighton Health System announced today that James K. Elrod, President and Chief Executive Officer, plans to retire effective September 30, 2021. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Jerry A. Fielder II (Jaf) to succeed Mr. Elrod as President and Chief Executive Officer. With a tenure of over 30 years, Mr. Fielder currently serves as a senior member of Willis-Knighton’s executive leadership team.

